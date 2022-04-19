ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Win tickets to OUTLINE: SPRING ft. ROSTAM, KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH and more at Knockdown Center on 4/30 & 5/1!

ohmyrockness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a pair of 2-day passes to give away to OUTLINE: SPRING at Knockdown Center on Saturday, April 30th and Sunday, May 1st!. Outline: Spring is a two-day, weekend festival...

www.ohmyrockness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater Opens Friday, April 29th, 2022

Nights at the drive-in are back at the end of the month. It's official, the US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 29th, 2022, and gas up the car. As of now, the three double features for the opening day have not been announced but will be available on Monday, April 25th.
MOVIES
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
CBS Sacramento

Billie Eilish Coming To Golden 1 Center On March 30

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The acclaimed singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is coming to Sacramento and will be performing at the Golden One Center on March 30th. Originally from Los Angeles, Eilish first gained public attention with her debut single “Ocean Eyes,” which was released in 2015. She has gone on to win countless accolades, which includes multiple Grammy awards as well as a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song. Eilish had somewhat of a unique upbringing being that she was homeschooled from an early age. Her parents encouraged her to pursue her interests, which ended up being songwriting and producing. This is part may...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy