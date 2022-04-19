Win tickets to OUTLINE: SPRING ft. ROSTAM, KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH and more at Knockdown Center on 4/30 & 5/1!

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The acclaimed singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is coming to Sacramento and will be performing at the Golden One Center on March 30th. Originally from Los Angeles, Eilish first gained public attention with her debut single “Ocean Eyes,” which was released in 2015. She has gone on to win countless accolades, which includes multiple Grammy awards as well as a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song. Eilish had somewhat of a unique upbringing being that she was homeschooled from an early age. Her parents encouraged her to pursue her interests, which ended up being songwriting and producing. This is part may...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO