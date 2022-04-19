ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Beaufort County Early College High School- Alex Plasencia Garcia

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Alex Plasencia Garcia, and I am a Beaufort County Early College High School graduating senior. I live with my parents, brothers, and two cats in Belhaven, North Carolina. I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, as well as reading from time to time. I will have...

WITN

Eastern Wayne High School- Isa Alghorazi

Hello, my name is Isa Alghorazi. I am a senior at Eastern Wayne High School. I have three older brothers. I come from an Arab background, specifically a Yemeni one. Outside of school, I enjoy hiking, playing tennis, and just spending time outdoors in general. A fun fact about me is that I’ve never broken a bone.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

East Duplin High School- Gabriela Herrera

My name is Gabriela Herrera, but everyone calls me Gaby. I am 18 years old, and I am a graduating senior at East Duplin High School. I am a first-generation American citizen, born to two hard-working and loving Mexican immigrant parents who have given my three younger siblings and I the best life possible. Here at East Duplin I’ve stayed active by being a member of Journalism, Student Government Association, Beta, Los Latinos Unidos, Soccer, Track, and Tennis. Through my participation in school programs I’ve learned skills that have served me both inside and outside of school. After I graduate high school I plan to attend James Sprunt Community College and continue my education in pursuit of an Elementary Education degree.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOX8 News

WECT

Person
Michael Josephson
WITN

Greene Central High School- Jada Strickland

My name is Jada Strickland, and I am a proud senior at Greene Central High School. I have been born and raised in the Snow Hill and Goldsboro area, and though I hold it very close, I am so excited to be pursuing the next chapter in my life! I am currently deciding on a 4-year college to commit to, either North Carolina State University or at UNC Chapel Hill, with a major in business and marketing! When I am not at school or working as a Starbucks barista, I love to spend time with my family, pets, friends, as well as my boyfriend. I also enjoy anything art-related, from fashion to makeup, as well as traveling, concerts, and taking care of my plants! I am overjoyed by the opportunities that I have been given this year, and I hope that college will open up many more doors for me this coming year!
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Beddingfield High School- Kaitlyn Williford

I am Kaitlyn Williford. I was born in Wilson, North Carolina on October 16, 2003. My family and friends are what matter most to me. I will always put their needs before my own. I am engaged to a sweet and loving man. I have always loved science and when the pandemic hit it made me realize what my calling was. I wanted to help people so I have decided to be the person who makes vaccines and cures. I love reading, and listening to music, and am quite introverted but will talk plenty to the people I know and love.
WILSON, NC
WITN

The Epiphany School of Global Studies- Rachel Nguyen

My name is Rachel Nguyen, and I am a senior at The Epiphany School of Global Studies. At the end of May, I will be graduating from both The Epiphany School of Global Studies and the North Carolina School of Science and Math, earning my High School Diploma. Through high school, I have been an active member of several clubs such as the Science Olympiad, and Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society)l. This year I am president of the Science National Honor Society, Co-President of the Art National Honor Society, and secretary of the National Honor Society. I have also played on the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams. Outside of school, I have shadowed at East Carolina Brace and Limb to gain valuable knowledge to better understand how my future work may impact the lives of others. In the fall, I plan to attend Duke University where I will major in biomedical engineering. I am beyond grateful for my experience at The Epiphany School of Global Studies and for being selected as a representative for the WITN class of 2022!
EDUCATION
WITN

Ayden-Grifton High School- Chelsea Jolly

My name is Chelsea Jolly. I am 18 years old, and I will be graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School in June 2022. I have a strong support system that consists of my parents, Hubert and Sarah Jolly, sister, Shelby, several extended family members, and my dog. At school, I have participated in the Link Crew and the National Honor Society for the last two years. With these organizations, I have tried to provide a welcoming and warm environment to other students and helped them transition to high school as well as aiding my community in various projects, such as holiday and food drives. Previously, I have volunteered at Cannon Farms Inc. and Rountree Christian Church, organizing churchwide fall festivals and leading our kids ministry. Having the opportunity to participate in these organizations has meant a lot to me because I want to serve my community in any way I can. Outside of school, I enjoy fishing, hunting, cooking, spending time with my precious loved ones, watching sports (anything from the NFL to high school baseball) and binge watching Netflix (my current show is Grey’s Anatomy - we just won’t talk about anything past Season 11). While I am just as eager to make my decision as you all are to hear it, I am still currently in the process of deciding where I will be pursuing a degree in Business - whether that is at Pitt Community College for two years and then transferring, at East Carolina University, or at NC State University.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Arendell Parrott Academy- Marshall Taylor

My name is Marshall Taylor, and I attend Arendell Parrott Academy. I have a younger brother and a younger sister. I also have two dogs that are crazy and sweet. My hobbies consist of hunting, fishing, playing sports, playing guitar, and sailing. One of my favorite things to do is teach kids how to sail in the summer. I would say my best attribute is being sensitive to how other people feel and then responding in a beneficial way.
SOCCER
WITN

WITN

Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn

Hey! My name is Caroline Wynn and I am a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. Over the past four years, I have played a role in leadership positions in several clubs and organizations, while playing volleyball, soccer, and cheerleading. I was raised by my parents, Ronnie and Tracie Wynn, and I have two brothers. I am an active member at Macedonia Christian Church. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Honors College this Fall. In my free time, I enjoy going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and practicing volleyball or soccer. I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, and teachers at BGCS and I am so excited to see what the future holds! Go Seahawks!
BEAR GRASS, NC

