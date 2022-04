A culture is only as strong as its protectors, and with the passing of DJ Kay Slay, hip-hop culture lost a giant. He was a universally respected DJ whose reach in the hip-hop world spanned across generations and regions. His contributions include dozens of Streetsweepers mixtapes, as well as his legendary radio shows The Drama Hour and StreetSweeper Radio. His connections across New York City and beyond allowed him to curate multiple posse cuts with over 100 MCs, and debut tracks from a who’s who of 2000s New York rap, including Nas (“Ether,” “Made You Look” remix) and Jadakiss (“Checkmate”).

