Former Arizona Wildcats Bendu Yeaney and Semaj Smith have picked new schools, and one of them is staying in the Pac-12. Yeaney will play her final college season at Oregon State, she announced Wednesday on social media. The senior guard was a somewhat surprising addition to the NCAA transfer portal last week; Yeaney was a starter on a Wildcats team that made the program's first-ever Final Four in 2021, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO