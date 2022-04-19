Tunes with Thomas: Jazz

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.

