One killed in Monroe County crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of a West Monroe bicyclist. State police identified the bicyclist as Charles Lowery, 55, of West Monroe. Trooper Javier Leija with the Louisiana State Police released more information on Friday’s crash to KNOE 8 News:. Ouachita Parish-...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - E. Truman Road and Prospect Avenue were temporarily closed Wednesday evening after a fatal car crash. Kansas City police tweeted out a traffic alert around 6:30 telling motorists to avoid the area. It was later released that the fatal crash was a result of a...
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
West Virginia deputies are searching for a man that allegedly shot a 30-year-old female. Deputies in Fayette County say they are looking for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. age 52, who is a person of interest. The Fayette County Detectives Bureau said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:47 Wednesday morning. Deputies say they […]
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!. Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested on Saturday in Lewis County after officers said they possessed fentanyl and meth with intent to deliver them. Officers conducted a traffic stop in Lewis County on a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint. Officers...
SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An adult and a toddler died after a house fire in Steubenville on Sunday. Chief Carlo Capaldi with the Steubenville Fire Department says a 28-year-old female and 21-month-old male died. A three-year-old male was life-flighted to Pittsburgh in serious but stable condition. Chief Capaldi also told 7News the Ohio State Fire […]
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MILLERSBURG – Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in Holmes County following a high-speed chase. Accident:Wooster police: Drivers injured when truck, school bus collide at intersection. Deputies arrested two Millersburg residents. A 24-year-old is charged with felony fleeing, eluding officers and two outstanding warrants, according to a news release...
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When people go missing, their families are left to pick up the pieces alone. “I just wish I would have known that the last time he came was the last time I would see him,” Danielle Dyer of Perry County said in an NBC4 interview about her brother Koby Roush. “He […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, April 21, Corporal D. E. Gregory of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint of a missing person, 33-year-old Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, who had not been seen or heard from since Monday, April 18 at approximately 2:30 pm. Gillenwater’s last known whereabouts was leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston. […]
One man is dead, after a single vehicle crash Friday night in northeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police said the man was traveling westbound on Comanche Rd. NE at a high rate of speed. An eyewitness then told police the driver lost control after driving past her. The vehicle then crashed near the intersection of Comanche Rd. NE and Carlisle Blvd. NE. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
