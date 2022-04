The Ole Miss baseball team was blown out by the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 13-3 in Tuesday’s game and were nearly run-ruled in the process. The Rebels were uncompetitive against a mid-major school that should have been beaten. The Redhawks scored 13 runs on 12 hits while the Rebels were only able to score three on a 10-hit day. SEMO’s Austin Williams earned the win while Drew McDaniel was docked with the loss.

OXFORD, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO