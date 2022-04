APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – For 25 years Karma Lee and her husband have grown strawberries at Buckwheat Farm in Apex–and for 25 years, every growing season has been different. “It just comes to a point where it all depends on the weather,” Lee says. “Then that’s out of your hands and you have to take what weather you get and deal with it.”

APEX, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO