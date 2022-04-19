ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, CO

Garner Wins Community Impact Award

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon Valley Emergency Management Agency's Merrie Garner received the Community Impact Award from the Carbon Valley Chamber of Commerce on April 9, 2022, at the Chamber's Annual Membership and Awards event. Garner, who...

Charity Works: Foot Locker Foundation Awards $560,000 in Scholarships + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. April 19, 2022: Foot Locker Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has awarded $560,000 worth of scholarships to a group of 20 high school seniors across the U.S. as well as 30 Foot Locker employees. The group of high school seniors, known as the 2021-2022 class of “Foot Locker Scholar Athletes,” will each receive a $20,000 scholarship for their school of choice. Unlike other scholarships based on athletic or academic performance, the Foot...
Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC

