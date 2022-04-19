ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6ix9ine Admits $2 Million He Bragged About in Video Was Fake Money

By Joey Ech
Club 93.7
 1 day ago
6ix9ine once again wants the world to believe he is broke despite the fact that he remains all over social media flashing racks on racks on racks. In an interview with TMZ Live that dropped on Monday (April 18), 6ix9ine admitted in a recent Instagram video, in which he can be...

MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
6ix9ine
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that actor and Amber Heard would ‘kill each other’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Sean Bett testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard that he told Ms Heard that he worried the relationship would end badly. After witnessing a number of fights, Mr Bett said he told Ms Heard that “this can’t continue” and that “you’re either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail”. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia after Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Music Video#Fake Money#Robbery
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Entertainment
Social Media
Instagram
Celebrities
Here Are the Crazy Million-Dollar Amounts of Money Rappers Gave Another Rapper

Hip-hop has become a lucrative career path over the years. That's what comes with the genre hitting every corner of the world and influencing pop culture at every level. Rap is a beautiful thing, considering it's a way to make a lot of money while touching fans' hearts in the process. Being a rapper can become a tight-knit world, especially once you get to the upper echelon. While some artists prefer their inner circle, there are others who become friends in rap, which goes beyond the music. What does everyone do for their friends and loved ones? They get them gifts. It's just that rappers love handing out money, and some gift their crews more cash than anyone could imagine. Today, XXL highlights some of the times rappers ran it up, then gave the hefty lump sums of money to other artists who are important to them.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think They Caught Kendall Jenner Photoshopping Her Coachella Post: ‘She Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself’

As you probably already know, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are longtime users of PhotoShop, filters and other editing methods to create their Instagram posts for their millions of followers. Fans are now taking a closer look at Kendall Jenner‘s latest IG post from over the first Coachella weekend (that she since deleted) and claiming that the model, 26, heavily manipulated an image of her, Hailey Bieber, 25 and Justine Skye, 25, at the music festival.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file for restraining order on same day as Alice premiere and daughter’s birthday

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file a “cruel” restraining order against him on the me day as the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere and his daughter’s birthday.Mr Depp told the court in the former couple’s $50m defamation trial how he learned about the order filed by Ms Heard on 27 May 2016, and that he believed she had chosen that date on purpose.“I felt like it was incredibly cruel.... I felt it was treachery,” he told the court in Fairfax, Virginia.“I don’t know if she just wanted me to be erased or drop dead or just...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Says He'll Never Collaborate With Tekashi 6ix9ine: "Hell No!"

Soulja Boy says that he will never collaborate on a song with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The Big Draco rapper made his vehement declaration during an interview with Raquel Harper for her podcast, It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper. When asked by Harper how he'd respond to a request to work together...
MUSIC
Club 93.7

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

