Has punched in these GPS coordinates once before. The reigning Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion will defend her crown against Arlene Blencowe when their rematch headlines Bellator 279 on Saturday at the Neil S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Justino submitted the Australian with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their first encounter some 18 months ago. “Cyborg” enters the cage on the strength of a five-fight winning streak. She last appeared at Bellator 271, where she punched out Sinead Kavanagh just 92 seconds into their Nov. 12 encounter. Blencowe, meanwhile, has recorded back-to-back victories over Dayana Silva and Pam Sorensen. She has compiled an 8-4 mark across two tours in Bellator.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 23 HOURS AGO