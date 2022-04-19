ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Spring 2022 Exhibition for BFA in Art and Graphic Design Graduating Student Artists Starts April 20

ut.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Tampa will showcase the work of 15 student artists who are graduating with a BFA in Art and Graphic Design during the Spring 2022 BFA in Art and Graphic Design Exhibition at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery from Wednesday,...

www.ut.edu

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Museum of Art to host student, faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
La Grande Observer

'Emergence' exhibit to open April 1 at Art Center East

LA GRANDE — A free opening reception for "Emergence," an exhibit showcasing artwork by Eastern Oregon University junior-year art majors and minors, will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The exhibit’s featured artists are Corrina Stadler, Erin Monagle,...
LA GRANDE, OR
WTVM

Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Columbus Heritage Art Center welcomed Kenyan artist Adam Masava to showcase his first U.S. show called ‘Coming to America’. Masava’s creations are often painted on pieces of the tin rooftops from the slums where he grew up. These connections from his past to the present merge into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
COLUMBUS, GA
ARTnews

John Kane, the First Self-Taught Artist to Be Featured in a U.S. Museum, Gets the Biography Treatment

Click here to read the full article. These days, the painter John Kane is unfamiliar to many. But it wasn’t always that way. In 1927, the New York Daily News ran an article about Kane underneath the headline “Combines Art and Trade!” A photograph that came with the article showed the plainspoken artist at his easel, painting a quaint scene showing Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania city he called home. Three years later, when he became the only hometown artist to make the participant list of the Carnegie International, Pittsburgh’s internationally respected biennial that still takes place today, the New York Times devoted an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
L.A. Weekly

The Art of Costume: FIDM Celebrates 30th Annual Oscar-Nominated Designers Exhibit

From Emma Stone’s divine punk rock-influenced frocks in Cruella to Timothée Chalamet’s futuristic steel suits in Dune to Cate Blanchett’s femme fatale looks in Nightmare Alley to the vibrant skirts and shirts in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story and the sumptuous period pieces in Cyrano – it was an exceptional year for costuming in film, and it provided eye-catching facets, both obvious and subtle, to enhance the stories and characters on screen. These Academy Award-nominated movies and many more are showcased at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Art of Costume Design in Film exhibit, now in its 30th year at the Downtown Los Angeles institution, which isn’t just a fashion school but a true incubator for creative ideas and innovation in clothing, costume, wardrobe and design.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho State Journal

ISU Science Trek event to teach children lessons in science, natural history

Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning. ...
EDUCATION
Daily Nebraskan

Global Glam fashion show exhibits student designs, brings community together

Wide-eyed fashion design students and international student models, all from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, stare down from the banister at the temporary catwalk stationed in the center of the Wick Alumni Center. It was 7 p.m. on Saturday and Global Glam: An Evening of Fashion, Diversity and Community was just getting started. The air was filled with thumping techno beats, nervous excitement and the faint whiff of Chanel No. 5 from one of the many glamorously dressed audience members.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#The University Of Tampa#Art And Graphic Design#Ut Students In#The University Of Texas
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

A 19th-Century Encyclopedia Gets a Modern Makeover

Between 1849 and 1851, Johan George Heck published his encyclopedia Bilder-Atlas zum Conversations-Lexicon and the work continues to offer valuable insight into life in the 19th-century. With over 12,000 individual illustrations on over 500 engraved plates, the book beautifully depicts a wide range of subjects in scientific and cultural fields. Much like our very own Smithsonian Institution, it covered topics from art to zoology. Today, a new digital edition helps brings its knowledge to 21st-century viewers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Herald-Times

Indiana University ballet graduates pirouettes into filmmaking

Robert Mack is learning filmmaking. That's extra hard, because he's also a dancer and a graduate student.  Mack, an Indiana University ballet graduate who is now working on a master's in public affairs at IU, chose to produce the film himself, with guidance from Bloomington filmmaker Jo Throckmorton, a member of the Directors Guild of America...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION"

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
The Independent

Prehistoric people created art by flickering firelight – study

Prehistoric people created art by the fire where it may have appeared to move and flicker in the firelight, a new study has suggested.Researchers examined 50 stones unearthed in France that were engraved with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago and have patterns of heat damage.The damage suggests the stones, referred to as plaquettes, were carved close to the flickering light of a fire.Creating art by firelight would have been a very visceral experience, activating different parts of the human brainDr Andy Needham, University of YorkLead author of the study, Dr Andy Needham from the department of archaeology at the...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Ballet school to support Black and Asian children into dance careers

Children from under-represented backgrounds are being offered scholarships at a ballet school in a bid to tackle traditional racial inequality in the sector. Spotlight Stage School, in Birmingham, is one of four places in the country involved in the Ballet Futures scheme. The project offers five fully funded places to...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Tour Cecilia Alemani’s Venice Biennale Exhibition, Coursing with Surrealist Energies and Abounding with Bodies

Click here to read the full article. At last—Venice. For the first time since 2019, La Biennale is on view in the Most Serene Republic. Cecilia Alemani, the chief curator of High Line Art in New York, is at the helm of this, the 59th edition, and she has organized a central exhibition that is a feast of breathtaking proportions. Titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a children’s book by the artist Leonora Carrington, it includes 213 artists across the show’s two traditional locations, the Central Pavilion and the Arsenale. The vast majority of them identify as female or gender-nonconforming—a thrilling change of...
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

Two Lands & an Unquenchable Curiosity – Composer Huang Ruo and his Music

Chinese-born composer Huang Ruo, gifted with the ability to transcend the conventional lines between East and West through aesthetics and cultural symbolism, uses his music to inspire and question assumptions about Western culture, exoticism, and the notion of musical and cultural otherness. Instead of conveying two cultures through music, his...
MUSIC
CNET

Artists 15,000 Years Ago Painted With Fire to Make Visceral Galleries

In a toasty cave 15,000 years ago, Magdalenian people of early France gathered around a campfire and intricately carved slate-colored stones. Centuries later, archeologists excavated these artistic remnants and set them up for display in the British Museum. But for a long time, the plaques held a mystery. Some are...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy