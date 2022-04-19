Spring 2022 Exhibition for BFA in Art and Graphic Design Graduating Student Artists Starts April 20

From Emma Stone’s divine punk rock-influenced frocks in Cruella to Timothée Chalamet’s futuristic steel suits in Dune to Cate Blanchett’s femme fatale looks in Nightmare Alley to the vibrant skirts and shirts in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story and the sumptuous period pieces in Cyrano – it was an exceptional year for costuming in film, and it provided eye-catching facets, both obvious and subtle, to enhance the stories and characters on screen. These Academy Award-nominated movies and many more are showcased at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Art of Costume Design in Film exhibit, now in its 30th year at the Downtown Los Angeles institution, which isn’t just a fashion school but a true incubator for creative ideas and innovation in clothing, costume, wardrobe and design.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO