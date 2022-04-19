ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Day DIY projects

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored Segment by Lundberg Family Farms, Kohler, GE Lighting. Each...

mensjournal.com

Fun, Manageable DIY Projects to Tackle in a Weekend

2022 is the year of fun, manageable DIY projects. When you choose something that’s engaging and not all encompassing, you’re more likely to succeed. Pick from these five, or use as inspiration for a task you’ve always wanted to tackle. Catch, Clean & Cook a Fish. Step...
HOME & GARDEN
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Earth Day in Bradford Woods to highlight the quiet of nature

Despite the rush of the growing North Hills, there are some places where the quiet lull of nature rules. Such can be found at the Bradford Woods Reserve, which is hosting its annual Earth Day event on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reserve is located in...
BRADFORD WOODS, PA
Carter Oosterhouse
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key role...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Watch A Mysterious “Flying Whirlpool” Whizz Through The Skies Over Hawai'i

The Subaru Telescope in Hawai'i captured a strange “flying whirlpool” whizzing across the night sky at the weekend. Anyone looking up would have been very curious at its cause, before probably shrugging and moving on because it's 2022, and if this was the year aliens got in contact, frankly, no one would be surprised.
ASTRONOMY

