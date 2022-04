Over the last two years the demand for boats, new and used, has exceeded supply, escalated prices, and left potential boat buyers high and dry. The change in the industry landscape has created new challenges that makes it especially important to choose a Professional Yacht Broker to work with you in your quest for a vessel. A broker is connected to a network to help you better find the boat that fits your needs. They know the current inventory and will save you time. No more spinning your wheels calling on every boat you like, only to find it’s under agreement or already sold.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO