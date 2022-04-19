Asthma In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Asthma in dogs is a medical condition that’s very similar to asthma in humans. It can cause heavy panting, coughing, and wheezing, and in severe cases, it might require a trip to an emergency veterinarian.

Additionally, smaller dogs seem to be more at risk of suffering from this condition than larger canines.

If you see signs that your dog might be suffering from breathing issues, then you must consult your veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and advice. Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments of asthma in dogs.

Symptoms Of Asthma In Dogs

Asthma in dogs can cause symptoms that range in severity . Some of the most common general symptoms include:

Panting heavily (with an open mouth)

Coughing

Wheezing

Breathing very rapidly

Gums turning pale or blue

Causes Of Asthma In Dogs

The cause of asthma in dogs is essentially an allergic reaction . Some of the most common allergens that can bring on symptoms include:

Household cleaners

Smoke

Pollen

Mold

Air and environmental pollution

Pesticides

In general, small dogs are more likely to suffer from this condition than larger pups; although all dogs, in theory, can develop it.

Veterinary Treatments

If you suspect that your dog is suffering from asthma, then your veterinarian will want to conduct a full physical examination of your dog in a bid to rule out other medical conditions that might cause similar symptoms.

Some of the conditions that could be mistaken for canine asthma include bacterial infections, parasites, and heart disease. Your vet may also use X-rays to confirm a diagnosis.

When it comes to treatment, your vet may consider prescribing anti-inflammatory steroids. As always, if your vet prescribes any medicine for your dog, it is vital that you stick to the precise dosage and frequency instructions and complete the full course of medication.

In general though, prevention is generally a better approach to take. If you can pinpoint the allergens that are triggering your dog’s condition, you can make suitable lifestyle and environmental changes.

In particular, air-purifiers and air-filters, especially HEPA ones, can benefit dogs who suffer from this condition.

