Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Joliet Street, Southwest

 3 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that...

