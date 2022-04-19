Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The man arrested after a police-involved shooting on State Street last year that turned out to have been the result of friendly fire was arrested Wednesday following an armed robbery in Fitchburg last week, the Fitchburg Police Department said. Katoine Richardson, 19, of the town of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail Wednesday afternoon on...
An oral surgeon in Maryland has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who suffered a fatal drug overdose in January, say police. On Tuesday morning, Dr. James Ryan, 48, was arrested at his practice in Germantown, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.
Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
On the Bomb1st podcast, Former Death Row muscle Reggie Wright Jr. added more to the rumor mill about the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, saying that the last man alive in the car which fired the fatal shots that killed Shakur will be charged with the decades-old crime this year.
Aariel Maynor, the man that shot and killed Jacqueline Avant, bragged to his friends over the phone from jail after murdering the 81-year-old philanthropist ... this according to the prosecutor seeking to lock him up for the rest of his life. According to court documents, obtained by the Los Angeles...
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to two to four years in state prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his dog and then burning it on a barbecue grill, prosecutors said. Nikolay Lukyanchikov, 50, of Northampton Township, pleaded guilty to counts of receiving stolen property, aggravated cruelty to...
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!. Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash...
A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
Janet Jones Luxford(Photo: Doe Network) In 2001, 40-year-old Janet Jones Luxford disappeared. She was not reported missing until over a year later when her daughter filed a report with the Napa Police Department in California on September 22, 2002.
