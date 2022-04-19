Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast
3 days ago
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, March 7, 2022,...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one suspect and is searching for another in connection with a burglary and theft from an elementary school. The two suspects broke a window at the school and entered on March 21, according to Kayla Vincent of the...
Tioga County Sheriff's officials are looking for information concerning a burglary in the Town of Tioga earlier this month. Authorities say they arrested an Owego teen for the March 3 break-in on Glenmary Drive but are would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the teen and/or another male involved in the incident in possession of items stolen in the burglary.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!. Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash...
Janet Jones Luxford(Photo: Doe Network) In 2001, 40-year-old Janet Jones Luxford disappeared. She was not reported missing until over a year later when her daughter filed a report with the Napa Police Department in California on September 22, 2002.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in solving a burglary that happened earlier this week. Deputies said that on Tuesday, someone stole a Chromebook laptop, cash and a debit card from a car in Tolono Township. The debit card was later used at a Champaign […]
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
