BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story took a fastball directly to the head on Wednesday night. But it seems like he’s no worse for the wear. Not only did Story stay in the game after taking a pitch directly to the head in the third inning, but with a day game following that night game, Story is in at the top of the Red Sox’ lineup. Story will be in the starting lineup for the ninth time this year but the first time in the leadoff spot. He has started six games batting sixth, one game batting second and one game batting third. In...

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO