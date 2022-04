IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is using some of its federal pandemic relief money to relocate more than 82 people living in Forest View Mobile Home Park. In 2015, a plan was put in place to redevelop the mobile home park and rehome the people living there. However, that plan fell through, and now the city is stepping in, using taxpayer dollars to try and help vulnerable people get stabilized.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO