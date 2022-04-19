ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, IA

Chamber plans meet and greet

westlibertyindex.com
 3 days ago

The West Liberty Chamber of Commerce will host a special "Meet and Greet" event this Thursday, April 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Chamber office in downtown West Liberty. Residents and business owners will get an opportunity to meet the Chamber Board of Directors and the new Chief Operating Officer, Charles...

WTOV 9

Candidates present their platforms at GOP meet and greet in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Voters had a chance to meet a few of the Republican candidates on West Virginia’s May primary ballot Thursday at an Ohio County GOP meet and greet. “We want to get the message out, get the facts out,” David Quinlin, a member of the Ohio County Republican Executive Committee, said. “We feel an informed electorate is a more effective electorate.”
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Western Iowa Today

Town Of Tiffin Deals With Growing Pains

(Tiffin, IA) — The Johnson County town of Tiffin is dealing with some growing pains. The population has more than doubled over the last decade. Fire Chief Bill Hall tells KCRG / TV that his department is operating with about half the number of volunteers it needs. More population growth has brought more 911 calls – a total of 441 last year. As of this week, the number of calls have jumped by nearly 50 over the same date in 2021. Mutual aid agreements helped Tiffin 18 times last year when volunteers weren’t able to respond. Hall says the 18 volunteers he has now aren’t enough to handle the workload.
TIFFIN, IA
I-Rock 93.5

The Final Chapter For This Iowa Water Park

It's been a crazy last two months following the abrupt closing of the Wasserbahn Waterpark Smock Hotels & Resorts. It seems as though everything has finally slowed down and come to an end. Today we are going to take a final look at where everything has left off. From crazy...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deidre Dejear discusses increasing opportunities for small businesses and improving the healthcare and mental healthcare system

(Brayton) During a campaign stop in Brayton Wednesday, Deidre Dejear, running for Iowa Governor on the Democratic Primary ballot, spoke about increasing opportunities for small businesses to thrive. Dejear built her own business to support the growing need for small businesses to access affordable marketing tools and successful business strategies...
BRAYTON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Downtown Cedar Rapids Brewery To Cease Brewing Operations

If that title sounds strange, bear with us because there's (relatively) good news later in the article. As you are no doubt aware, the pressures on small businesses are at an all-time high, and the craft beer market is increasingly competitive. After much reflection, we have decided to take the business in an exciting new direction that will allow us to continue making positive contributions to the community. As part of this, we have made the difficult decision to cease brewing operations at Thew effective immediately.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmt Tractorcade#Chambers
Western Iowa Today

New Book Urges Iowans to Take ‘Long-Term View’ of Agriculture Land

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa has a global reputation for its fertile soil and all of the agricultural products raised on it — and a new book is both a memoir and a call to action to preserve and respect that valuable ground. Professor Neil Hamilton, who recently retired after directing the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, says he allows the land to tell its own story in his book, The Land Remains. He says he uses “the Back Forty as a narrator, to help us think about how the land may look at history and may look at our activities and how the land may think about its future.” Hamilton grew up in southern Iowa’s Adams County near Lenox. The book is available through many Iowa bookstores and the publisher, Ice Cube Press, based in North Liberty.
DES MOINES, IA

