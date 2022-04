CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Appellate Court on Thursday reinstated the Chicago Public Schools' right to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its staff. On April 8, a judge in downstate Sangamon County had blocked CPS from taking disciplinary action against six teachers who had challenged the rule. Two of the teachers had been warned they would be suspended for failing to get vaccinated or submit to mandatory COVID-19 testing, and the other four agreed to be tested on a weekly basis. But all filed suit, claiming they were "suffering continuing harm in that each is being subjected to an...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO