When most compelling, theater rings with truths. Truths about the world we live in and about ourselves. Currently, two one-person shows, "Too Fat for China" (April 29-30 at Watertown's Mosesian Center for the Arts) and "Burgerz," use lived experience to talk about a critical moment in the theater makers' lives and how those occurrences relate to larger social failings or realizations. For Gloucester memoirist and comedian Phoebe Potts, her battle with infertility and subsequently adoption delivered with humor and grace in "Too Fat for China" pushes her to cross uncomfortable boundaries in a racist, capitalist system. For the puissant British actor and theater maker Travis Alabanza, who is trans, a crushing assault makes them ponder our propensity for empathy for trans people amid danger and adversity.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO