It seems as though any time a story involving the elections office is in The Californian, it includes comments from representatives of groups in the community that I have previously refuted in my public statements. Some of their comments are demonstrably false, others are misleading or reflect a misunderstanding of the election process. But there is no mention of my previous statements refuting their assertions. And I am not asked to comment on their statements. So, these false or misleading statements appear in The Californian unchallenged.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO