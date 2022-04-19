Functional outcomes of sustained improvement on Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale with intravitreal aflibercept in the VISTA and VIVID trials

To evaluate the vision-related quality of life (QoL) in patients with homonymous hemianopia (HH). The study compared the QoL in 32 patients with HH and 33 patients with monocular blindness. Best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and visual field test were investigated. The National Eye Institute-Visual Function Questionnaire 25 (NEI VFQ-25) and independent mobility questionnaires (IMQs) were used to assess their perceived visual and physical functioning abilities. The results of QoL questionnaires were compared in two groups. The mean deviation (MD) in the better eye was significantly lower in the HH group than in the monocular blindness group. The composite scores of NEI-VFQ and IMQs were significantly lower in the HH patients than in the monocular blindness patients. The driving-related score was significantly lower in patients with right hemianopsia than in those with left hemianopsia. The outdoor activity-related score was significantly lower in patients aged less than 55Â years than in patients aged 55Â years and more. Homonymous hemianopia had a negative impact on patients' QoL by limiting their vision related activities compared to monocular blindness. The MD of the better eye in the HH patients reflects the binocular visual field and can affect the real visual function and QoL.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO