2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Thursday tee times, format, TV and streaming info

The PGA Tour is bound for the Big Easy for one of the most unique tournaments on the schedule.

Golf’s best are teamed up in pairs for this week’s 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

The format will be best ball in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and final rounds.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are back to defend their title while a team of young stars featuring Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa enter with the best odds (+600).

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. All times Eastern.

1st tee

Tee time Players

8 a.m.

Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon,

Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre

8:13 a.m.

Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin,

Austin Cook and Jason Dufner

8:26 a.m.

Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae,

Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim

8:39 a.m.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown,

Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker

8:52 a.m.

Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie,

Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace

9:05 a.m.

Sung Kang and John Huh,

Robert Streb and Troy Merritt

9:18 a.m.

Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus,

Scott Piercy and Sean O’Hair

9:31 a.m.

Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles,

Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert

9:44 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore,

Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson

9:57 a.m.

Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt,

Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour

1:05 p.m.

Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg,

Adam Long and Bo Hoag

1:18 p.m.

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd,

Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings

1:31 p.m.

Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout,

Emiliano Grillo and Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:44 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele,

Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer

1:57 p.m.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel,

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III

2:10 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira,

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson

2:23 p.m.

James Hahn and Kevin Chappell,

Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas

2:36 p.m.

Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab,

Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman

2:49 p.m.

Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley,

Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley

3:02 p.m.

Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe,

Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy

10 tee

Tee time Players

8:00 a.m.

Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel,

Martin Trainer and Jim Knous

8:13 a.m.

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky,

Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan

8:26 a.m.

Bill Haas and Jay Haas,

Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman

8:39 a.m.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman,

Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa

8:52 a.m.

Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett,

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood

9:05 a.m.

Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter,

Talor Gooch and Max Homa

9:18 a.m.

Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein,

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft

9:31 a.m.

Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy,

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder

9:44 a.m.

Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler,

Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley

9:57 a.m.

Callum Tarren and David Skinns,

Justin Lower and Dylan Wu

1:05 p.m.

Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield,

Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander

1:18 p.m.

Jason Day and Jason Scrivener

Joel, Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger

1:31 p.m.

Brian Stuard and Russell Knox

Keegan, Bradley and Brendan Steele

1:44 p.m.

Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor,

Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal

1:57 p.m.

J.T. Poston and Patton Kizzire,

Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell

2:10 p.m.

Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An,

Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk

2:23 p.m.

Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk,

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

2:36 p.m.

Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark,

Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett

2:49 p.m.

Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points,

Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu

3:02 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat,

Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, April 21st

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, April 22nd

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23rd

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 24th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

