ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Thursday tee times, format, TV and streaming info

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnfYh_0fEB9Q0R00
Photo: Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune

The PGA Tour is bound for the Big Easy for one of the most unique tournaments on the schedule.

Golf’s best are teamed up in pairs for this week’s 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

The format will be best ball in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and final rounds.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are back to defend their title while a team of young stars featuring Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa enter with the best odds (+600).

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. All times Eastern.

Zurich Classic: Odds and picks | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1st tee

Tee time Players

8 a.m.

Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon,

Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre

8:13 a.m.

Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin,

Austin Cook and Jason Dufner

8:26 a.m.

Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae,

Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim

8:39 a.m.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown,

Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker

8:52 a.m.

Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie,

Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace

9:05 a.m.

Sung Kang and John Huh,

Robert Streb and Troy Merritt

9:18 a.m.

Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus,

Scott Piercy and Sean O’Hair

9:31 a.m.

Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles,

Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert

9:44 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore,

Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson

9:57 a.m.

Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt,

Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour

1:05 p.m.

Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg,

Adam Long and Bo Hoag

1:18 p.m.

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd,

Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings

1:31 p.m.

Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout,

Emiliano Grillo and Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:44 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele,

Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer

1:57 p.m.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel,

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III

2:10 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira,

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson

2:23 p.m.

James Hahn and Kevin Chappell,

Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas

2:36 p.m.

Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab,

Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman

2:49 p.m.

Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley,

Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley

3:02 p.m.

Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe,

Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy

10 tee

Tee time Players

8:00 a.m.

Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel,

Martin Trainer and Jim Knous

8:13 a.m.

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky,

Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan

8:26 a.m.

Bill Haas and Jay Haas,

Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman

8:39 a.m.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman,

Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa

8:52 a.m.

Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett,

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood

9:05 a.m.

Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter,

Talor Gooch and Max Homa

9:18 a.m.

Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein,

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft

9:31 a.m.

Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy,

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder

9:44 a.m.

Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler,

Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley

9:57 a.m.

Callum Tarren and David Skinns,

Justin Lower and Dylan Wu

1:05 p.m.

Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield,

Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander

1:18 p.m.

Jason Day and Jason Scrivener

Joel, Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger

1:31 p.m.

Brian Stuard and Russell Knox

Keegan, Bradley and Brendan Steele

1:44 p.m.

Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor,

Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal

1:57 p.m.

J.T. Poston and Patton Kizzire,

Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell

2:10 p.m.

Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An,

Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk

2:23 p.m.

Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk,

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

2:36 p.m.

Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark,

Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett

2:49 p.m.

Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points,

Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu

3:02 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat,

Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, April 21st

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, April 22nd

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23rd

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 24th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson news delights fans

Two legendary golfers, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to play together at an official PGA Tour event. The pair has already filed the application for the upcoming U. S. Open, according to a Twitter post by TWLEGION. Golfers usually have to wait until their application has been accepted by the authority to know whether they would play or not.
GOLF
GolfWRX

The clever flagstick ploy Scottie Scheffler’s caddie used at the Masters

Since Scottie Scheffler’s Masters victory, there’s been a lot of chatter about how big of an impact Ted Scott had on the result. Prior to caddying for Scheffler, Scott manned the bag of Bubba Watson for 15 years. During that time, Watson won 12 times, including two Masters. There’s little doubt that Scottie’s new looper had plenty of course knowledge and knew how to read the tricky Augusta National green complexes.
GOLF
GolfWRX

The ‘repeated flaw’ in Greg Norman’s game that Nicklaus told him about before Shark’s first major win

As part of its 30th anniversary, ESPN is running a series of shows looking back at some of the most notable sports happenings that occurred from 1979 to 2009. For golf fans of that era, one of the biggest talking points was surely Greg Norman’s seemingly continual inability to get it done during the 1986 major championships. After all, the Australian had already lost 54-hole leads at the Masters and U.S Open, when a 72nd hole bogey and a poor final round had respectively cost him the titles that his play through the season had richly deserved.
GOLF
Golf Digest

An awkward pairing near the top, a 59, an emergency room visit and a 68-year-old highlight Day 1 at the Zurich Classic

Admit it. You saw the name and thought, “Wait, there’s another Jay Haas?”. No offense to the man, the one and only Jay Haas; he accomplished much in his career. But it is a career that is very much in the past tense. Haas hasn’t played a full PGA Tour schedule since 2005. His last tour win was in 1993, three years before Masters champ Scottie Scheffler was born. He’s 18 years older than rookies on the PGA Tour Champions. So while it was charming to see 68-year-old Jay team up with son Bill at this week’s Zurich Classic at New Orleans, it had the hint of a publicity stunt in a game built on meritocracy.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WOKV

Cantlay and Schauffele open with 59 to lead Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. — (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they're playing for cash and not just a flag. Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro absolutely hates shot...but actually gets a hole-in-one!

PGA Tour pro Bob MacIntyre was absolutely disgusted with this tee shot. He hated it so much he turned away and reflected in quiet disappointment. But when he looked back, it was an ace. How about that, huh?! MacIntyre was playing in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans when he took aim at the par-3 14th hole at TPC Louisiana.
GOLF
Reuters

Scheffler says Green Jacket not enough to escape chore duty

April 20 (Reuters) - World number one Scottie Scheffler said on Wednesday he has yet to leave his house with the Green Jacket he earned as Masters champion and that the coveted garment has not even allowed him to get out of household chores. Scheffler, speaking to reporters ahead of...
GOLF
Golf.com

68-year-old pro breaks PGA Tour record that stood for over 4 decades

All of the warm, fuzzy, feel-good feelings were gone now. Son had left dad a 4-footer. You likely haven’t heard from a Haas in a while. Sixty-eight-year-old Jay hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the Clinton administration. Bill not since early 2015. But then son asked dad if he wanted to play in this week’s team event on the PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic, and both were again getting Golf Channel airtime and the pre-tournament press conference treatment.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Brian Tee
Golf Digest

Back injury causes one of the Zurich Classic darkhorse teams to withdraw

The Chilean duo of Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, a darkhorse team heading into the week, withdrew Friday prior to the start of their second round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The PGA Tour said that Pereira had a back injury that prevented him from playing. They were...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Ryan Palmer's photoshop skills help land him his latest World No. 1 partner at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

It’s safe to say that Ryan Palmer was never afraid of approaching the prettiest girl in school and asking her to dance. Since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans switched from the typical 72-hole stroke-play individual format to a two-man team competition in 2017, Palmer has partnered with Jordan Spieth (2017-18), Jon Rahm (2019, 2021) and this week, he will play with fellow Texas native, reigning World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler for the first time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#The Pga Tour#Tpc Louisiana#Eastern#Espn 1st
GolfWRX

The moment Arnold Palmer underestimated Tiger Woods at the 1996 Masters

Despite the legendary status of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, the biggest change in golf over the last thirty years has surely come via the rise and achievements of one Tiger Woods. Yesterday, CBS Sports writer Kyle Porter tweeted a clipping from Tom Callahan’s book ‘Arnie’ revealing just how Arnie...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour rookie in car accident: "Slammed on the breaks and smoked me"

PGA Tour pro David Lipsky has revealed he was involved in a car accident before the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. And judging by the picture, he is more than a little fortunate that he wasn't hurt. Lipsky also said he thinks the other two involved were okay, too.
GOLF
theScore

Zurich Classic: What to know for the TOUR's team event

DATE TIME (ET) CHANNEL. Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith finished at 20-under to head to a playoff against the South African pairing of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, where the Australians came out on top. The victory marked Smith's second at the tournament since the team format was introduced, first...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SkySports

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How this week's team tournament works

Masters champion and World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his rich vein of form when he partners Ryan Palmer in this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, live on Sky Sports. Scheffler's victory at Augusta National earlier this month, when he finished three strokes clear of Rory...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy