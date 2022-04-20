ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

Someone apparently stole water in Appomattox County

By David Cross
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It's not a common thing you hear people...

wset.com

Comments / 2

Related
WSET

Possible 'peeping tom' on the loose in Roanoke County: Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police are warning citizens about a possible 'peeping tom' in the Cave Spring area. Authorities received the call right after midnight, about a person peering into windows around the Pebble Creek and Honeywood Apartments. Officers tried to make contact with the man,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County deputy fired after being charged with strangulation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with strangulation has been fired, according to the sheriff’s office. Rayshaun Gravely, 22, was charged with one count of strangulation, after he allegedly choked his on-and-off girlfriend in a parking lot outside Sportsman’s Club in Martinsville in 2021.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appomattox County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Appomattox County, VA
City
Pamplin, VA
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police report missing woman has been found

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman. According to police, Reagan Elizabeth Kale was reported missing on April 17. She was last seen leaving a hotel on Emmet Street in Charlottesville. Kale is 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds. She...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to arrest 21 suspects in Amherst County through “Operation Spring Cleaning.”. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says they were aided by Virginia State Police, the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in taking the following suspects into custody:
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of man arrested after crash into house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have released the name of a shoplifting suspect arrested after a crash into a house Sunday. Cory Hargraves, 51 of Salem, was arrested after a police chase that ended with a crash into a house on Birchlawn Avenue. His charges from Sunday’s incident...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II. Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m. on April 2. When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments,...
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy