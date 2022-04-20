Someone apparently stole water in Appomattox County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police are warning citizens about a possible 'peeping tom' in the Cave Spring area. Authorities received the call right after midnight, about a person peering into windows around the Pebble Creek and Honeywood Apartments. Officers tried to make contact with the man,...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with strangulation has been fired, according to the sheriff’s office. Rayshaun Gravely, 22, was charged with one count of strangulation, after he allegedly choked his on-and-off girlfriend in a parking lot outside Sportsman’s Club in Martinsville in 2021.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing three people in recent days — including his girlfriend, a man who was like a father figure to him, and his cousin — is speaking from jail. In an interview with 10 On Your Side Thursday, Cola...
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
A Virginia contractor was sentenced to three consecutive life terms on Monday for the murder, rape and abduction of college administrator who complained about the company’s work on her deck. As previously reported by Oxygen.com, Thomas Edward Clark, 62, was convicted during a three-day trial in November of last...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman. According to police, Reagan Elizabeth Kale was reported missing on April 17. She was last seen leaving a hotel on Emmet Street in Charlottesville. Kale is 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds. She...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to arrest 21 suspects in Amherst County through “Operation Spring Cleaning.”. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says they were aided by Virginia State Police, the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in taking the following suspects into custody:
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have released the name of a shoplifting suspect arrested after a crash into a house Sunday. Cory Hargraves, 51 of Salem, was arrested after a police chase that ended with a crash into a house on Birchlawn Avenue. His charges from Sunday’s incident...
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II. Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m. on April 2. When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments,...
