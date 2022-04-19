ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Signs of spring are blossoming around town

By Nathan Reish
shsnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the cold gives way to warmer and longer spring days, signs of...

shsnews.org

WDBO

Washington welcomes spring with cherry blossoms in full bloom

WASHINGTON — The iconic cherry blossoms that circle the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., reached peak bloom Monday, according to the National Mall. Peak bloom occurs when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open and typically lasts several days, according to the National Park Service. The cherry trees...
WASHINGTON, DC
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damaged apartment building in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building Monday morning in Monroe County. Crews were called to the place on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg just before 9 a.m. Firefighters tell us the fire started in a third-floor apartment. However, they're still investigating the cause. Four adults and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Peddler’s Village Presents Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale, April 23–24

Peddler’s Village presents its Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale from April 23–24. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, family activities, crafts for children, outdoor food and drinks, and a morning charity walk in partnership with Kelly’s Kidz, a nonprofit organization that Bob Kelly (FOX29 Philadelphia reporter) founded to benefit pediatric hospital patients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Students raising money for ‘local hero’ in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroudsburg community is rallying behind one of its high school security officers after he received a life-changing diagnosis. Fernando Felix sits, listens, and smiles as his daughter reads words of encouragement posted for him on social media. Felix has been a security officer at Stroudsburg High School since 2011 […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton inviting bicyclists to ride into spring this Saturday morning

ELIZABETHTON — Welcome the new season and get outside with a family- friendly community bike ride this weekend to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and the change of seasons. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Carter County Tourism and Main Street Elizabethton to host Ride...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Newswatch 16

Reading & Northern Railroad buying Kovatch KME plant

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A railroad that serves parts of Carbon County is taking over the former Kovatch KME plant in Nesquehoning. Reading & Northern Railroad announced Thursday that it plans to acquire the facility that is shutting down. The facility built custom firefighting vehicles and equipment. The Kovatch location...
News 12

Blessing of the Hudson River held for Earth Day

Environmental organizations and Native Americans of Hudson Valley are coming together on Earth Day for the Blessing of the Hudson River. News 12’s Veronica Jean Seltzer is at the Beczak Environmental Education Center in Yonkers for the yearly tradition.
YONKERS, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. residents plead for creative solutions to save farm targeted for 166 new homes

Bethlehem Township residents Monday night urged their elected officials to pursue creative solutions to save a Farmersville Road farm from a proposed housing development. Kay Builders wishes to redevelop the farm at 3107 Farmersville Road into a mixed-use development of single-family homes, townhomes and condos on the 52-acre property known as the Miller farm.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Scratch N Dent yard sale happening this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend. The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rosanna’s Restaurant building in Bethlehem sold for $1.05M

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another Bethlehem building sale has topped the seven-figure mark. The home of Rosanna's Restaurant and Catering at Broad and New streets went for $1.05 million on April 12, according to Northampton County property records. That is about eight times the amount of the last sale. The property was purchased by Giuseppe and Franca Crisci for $130,000 in April 2000.
BETHLEHEM, PA

