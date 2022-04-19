ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Under the Tents 2022: Martin Hsu, Fantagraphics, Alex Ross

sdccblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are inching closer to May, which is typically the un-official kickoff of San Diego Comic-Con news season. But things are already in motion, as many artists begin preparing for the (other) happiest place on Earth. We’ve got a look at a new book all about San Diego Comic-Con, a Soonay...

sdccblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Talks About Sequel Plans for HBO Max Movie

HBO Max and DC Comics' Batgirl movie recently wrapped filming and fans are dying to see the first footage from the film. As with all big comic book projects, everyone is expecting the film to receive a sequel and it seems that there are already talks happening. While speaking with Variety, Batgirl star Leslie Grace revealed that there are already talks on what will happen next with Barbara Gordon.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Josh Brolin Reveals He Almost Played An “Older, Raspier” Version Of Batman For Zack Snyder

Once upon a time, there was a lot of hope for Zack Snyder‘s vision for the DC Universe. “Man of Steel” was primarily well-received, and upcoming plans for a new actor to play Batman in a big-budget crossover film, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” had fans excited for a Marvel-like plan that was about to unfurl. Back in 2013, actor Josh Brolin was in the mix to play Snyder’s Bruce Wayne after previously portraying DC western hero, “Jonah Hex.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felicia Day
Person
Kevin Eastman
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Alex Ross
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Stan Sakai
Person
Erica Schultz
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sergio Aragonés
Person
Lloyd Kaufman
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
whowhatwear

Stephanie Hsu Is Everywhere All at Once

A week before the South by Southwest festival made its roaring return to Austin, Texas, following a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, I asked actress Stephanie Hsu what she hopes audiences will take away from watching her new film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. “I hope that people truly have their minds blown, and I hope they ugly-cry and can’t even wrap their heads around why they are ugly-crying and think about the movie for days,” she said. The movie did indeed blow minds and bring about a few tears at the festival’s opening-night premiere, where the crowd at the Paramount Theatre emphatically cheered and laughed during the film’s two-and-a-half-hour run time. The showing ended with a boisterous standing ovation. But more than that and probably most importantly, the project reminded moviegoers of the joys of original filmmaking.
AUSTIN, TX
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness TV Spot Sets up Scarlet Witch's Nightmare

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is speeding it's way into theaters next month, and we're getting hit by a barrage of new looks at the film. When tickets went on sale for the film, we received a new trailer for the film, but it didn't reveal much about the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Now, Marvel Studios has released a new international TV spot for the Doctor Strange sequel, and it certainly sets up some interesting things with Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#San Diego Comic Con#Volunteers#Un#Disney#Sdcc
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Brings the Three Heroes Together

Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date. There are plenty of reasons for it that include, the use of the multiverse and the inclusion of Doctor Strange and the return of villains from previous Spider-Man films. But one of the main reasons is that the studio pulled off one big thing– bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jason Momoa In Early Talks To Star In ‘Minecraft’; Jared Hess Directing Video Game Adaptation For Warner Bros

Click here to read the full article. Jason Momoa (Dune) is in early talks to star in a live-action Minecraft film in the works at Warner Bros, sources tell Deadline. Minecraft is a first-person survival game developed and published by Mojang Studios that spans multiple platforms. The first installment in the franchise debuted in November 2011, with the latest, Minecraft Dungeons, being unveiled in May 2020. While specifics as to the long-gestating film’s plot have been kept under wraps, Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) is now set to direct from a script by Chris Bowman & Hubbell Palmer (Masterminds). Mary Parent, Roy Lee...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
ComicBook

The Batman Director Releases Deleted Joker Scene

The Batman has a deleted Joker scene that sees Robert Pattinson's Batman meet The Joker for the first time – now director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. Pictures have just released it online! Watch it above! Marvel's Eternals star Barry Keoghan famously played Joker in a (mostly) unseen cameo role at the end of The Batman when he and Paul Dano's Riddler became cell neighbors at Arkham Asylum. Well, in this deleted scene, Batman and Joker get a lot closer for a classic interrogation through the glass, as Joker helps Batman form a profile on The Riddler.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Thor will team up with Venom in ‘Thor’ #27

Thor #27 will see Eddie Brock join forces with Thor this July. Donny Cates will be joined by guest artist Salvador Larroca for the two-part story, and regular series artist Nic Klein will return in Thor #29. “We’re so thrilled to have the legendary Salvador Larroca join us as a...
COMICS
Polygon

How Jane Foster got the powers of Thor

Ever since Natalie Portman strode onto the stage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 holding aloft the hammer of Thor, Marvel fans have been waiting to see her return to the role of Jane Foster, but this time as Thor. With the release of the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, they’ll have their chance. But anyone else might be wondering: Since when does Jane Foster possess the power of Thor?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy