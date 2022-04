On Monday night, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve tweaked his hamstring late in the game against the Angels. He didn't play in the Astros' 7-2 loss on Tuesday, but the hope was that he'd avoid a stint on the injured list. The hamstring obviously hasn't progressed the way the Astros and Altuve hoped, because Wednesday they placed him on the 10-day IL. Infielder J.J. Matijevic was called up as a corresponding move.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO