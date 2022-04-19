ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bulldog Easter Invitational Baseball Tournament: South View 6, East Bladen 0

bladenonline.com
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE – Sophomore Naythien Peterson-McNamara pitched a 5-inning, 1-hitter and struck out 7 batters to lead South View to a 6-0 victory over East Bladen Tuesday morning in the consolation round of the Bulldog Easter Invitational baseball tournament...

bladenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Softball: Crestview pitcher throws second no-no of the season

Crestview softball pitcher Kaedyn Sutton has already thrown a no-hitter this season for the Lady Rebels. On Wednesday, she decided another one would be appropriate. Sutton took the mound during a 10-0 win over LaBrae, throwing a complete-game shutout, allowing no hits and just one walk on the start. The...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

10-6A Softball: Rockwall-Heath rallies past Tyler Legacy

Rockwall-Heath scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 3-1 victory over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday. Legacy grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Presley Johnston to score Brooke Davis, who reached on a triple. Haylee Hulsey added a single for the Lady Raiders (20-7-1).
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
Bladen County, NC
Education
Bladen County, NC
Sports
WJHL

ETSU softball blanked in doubleheader with App State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs couldn’t quite wake their bats this evening at Betty Basler Field, as visiting Appalachian State shutout the home team 8-0 in both matchups of their Tuesday doubleheader. The Mountaineers built their lead in Game 1 methodically, scoring on a wild pitch, fielding error and RBI groundout in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mount Airy News

Surry Community Softball enters national rankings

CHARLOTTE – The Surry Community College softball team is ranked 20th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II softball poll. The Lady Knights are currently 29-8 overall and 17-5 in conference play. Offensively, Surry ranks second among Region 10 colleges in slugging percentage (.604) and...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Arkansas Softball commit hits a mammoth home run

It appears that Arkansas softball will “reload” instead of “rebuild” once the elder “Bogle Bombers” hang up their cleats at the end of their collegiate careers. Kennedy Miller, an Arkansas Softball pledge for the Class of 2023 from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, showcased her power in a 9-6 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday night by smacking a home run over the scoreboard in left field. Over the scoreboard! @withpurpose2020 @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/bpPAgeu2Sk — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) April 20, 2022 Miller committed to Arkansas early in her 11th grade year, announcing her intentions to play for head coach Courtney Diefel and the Razorbacks in September of 2021. Fayetteville here I come!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Time to get to work!! @CoachDeifel @MattMeuchel @YoCoachYo @coachanniesmith @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/AizrXW88dX — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) September 22, 2021 According to her recruiting page on SportsRecruits.com, Miller can play first base, third base, and catcher. Her current stats are not available at the time of this post. List How did the series win over Kentucky affect Arkansas in the latest polls?
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Sanford
fcfreepress

Ship U: Softball Rallies and Takes Both Wins

On a sunny and pleasant afternoon at Robb Field, The Shippensburg University softball team rallied on three different occasions Wednesday to come from behind and defeat visiting Pitt-Johnstown in Game 1 of a crossover doubleheader, 8-7 in eight innings, before vanquishing the Mountain Cats 8-0 in five innings in Game 2.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Bulldogs#Highschoolsports#Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy