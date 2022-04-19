DEA National Rx Take Back Day

The owner of a Michigan-based trucking company is free on bail after DEA agents arrested him on gun and drug charges after raiding his home and businesses last week. In the criminal complaint, Zijad Balic, 35, of Macomb Township, was released on $100,000 unsecured bail on Friday, two days after being charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO