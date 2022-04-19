As rents rise, Denton County sees influx of Dallas transplants

Renters from other North Texas areas such as Dallas are running to the suburbs — and they’re flocking to Denton County.

Denton saw twice as many renters applying for places in Denton as those leaving last year, and in Lewisville, that ratio was 2½ times more applicants, according to a survey by storage facility listings site StorageCafe. Denton also saw the highest proportion of incoming young renters among Dallas-area cities, with 41% under age 25. Newcomers to Lewisville were also predominately younger, with over half being millennials and a quarter Gen Z.

The most common source of new arrivals was from Dallas, followed by Fort Worth and Lewisville. Lewisville came second only to Irving in attracting renters, according to the nationwide survey, which analyzed more than 3.4 million rental applications.

Of course, that influx will increase demand on the area’s already strained rental markets. Amid a nationwide rent surge — with some Texas cities seeing double-digit increases in median rent — it’s unwelcome news for many North Texans already struggling.

“The DFW area is one of the most quickly growing in not only the state but also the nation,” said Clare Losey, assistant research economist at the Texas A&M University Texas Real Estate Research Center. “Especially during the pandemic, we saw a lot of households relocating from out of state, and a lot of households saw Texas and the DFW area being particularly business-friendly climates.”

Home prices, though at all-time highs right now, remain relatively affordable compared with those in major metro areas on the East and West Coasts, Losey said, and given the strength of the Texas economy, transplants view the state as a desirable one for relocation.

Relocations from California were among the most common, Losey said, as were those from Las Vegas and New York City, according to the survey. But many who moved at the height of the pandemic — as much as 84% — stayed close to home, relocating to another city within the same metro area. Moves to smaller cities typically earn renters more living space and lower rents, and with many gaining increased flexibility to work remotely over the past two years, renters have likely been more willing to make the tradeoff of a longer commute.

“Those younger households may not necessarily be able to afford rent in say, downtown Dallas, so they’re looking more toward those suburbs. People can generally have some kind of hybrid schedule, so that allows folks to live a little bit further out,” Losey said.

Another factor driving up rental prices is mortgage rates, which rose to 5% last week — the highest since 2011. Even when rates were at historic lows in 2020 and 2021, increased demand and rock-bottom inventory kept the cost of housing high in North Texas. Six-and-a-half months of inventory is considered representative of a stable market, Losey said, but inventory in Denton has hovered below 2 months since August 2020, bottoming out at 0.5 months for January and February 2022.

That’s driven the median home price to over $366,000, pricing many first-time buyers out of the market — and into rentals — for now.

“That’s going to translate into higher rents because there’s just not many opportunities for homeownership, especially for younger and low-income households right now,” Losey said.

With construction inflation also driving up the cost of building and the industry experiencing labor shortages, it’s taking longer for new housing developments to be completed. When they are, the increased build costs are often passed off to renters and buyers.

“There’s going to be a lot of disincentives right now for builders and developers to try to undertake new projects,” Losey said. “When you create more uncertainty about the timeline for completion, then that creates more risk for the builder or developer, so that essentially means the consumer is going to have to bear most of the burden of that risk.”

The shift toward more renter domination could mean Denton County will see more mobility over the next several years, and with the population leaning toward younger — Denton is a college town, after all — demands for different types of entertainment, retail and nightlife could be among the broader impacts. For now, trends point toward migration patterns continuing to bring new residents to North Texas.

“I think we’re going to continue to see fairly strong migration from out of state, and within the state, I think the four major MSAs [metropolitan statistical areas] are going to continue to see strong growth,” Losey said. “Expectations dictate we’ll see a gradual decline in the rate of growth in home prices and rents, but it’s going to be increasingly difficult for first-time or low-income buyers to purchase, especially given the state of the national economy.”

By the numbers

8.5% — The increase in the cost of all items (before seasonal adjustment) over the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. The gasoline index rose a whopping 18% in March alone, accounting for over half of last month’s 1.2% CPI increase.

Nearly $3 billion — The amount of state funding for border security in Texas during the 2022-23 budget cycle. That’s up from $110 million in 2008-09. An investigation by The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and The Marshall Project explores whether the funds put toward publicized border initiatives have resulted in security gains since 2005.

3.3% — The 2022 job increases predicted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ Texas Employment Forecast, which suggests more than 435,000 jobs will be added in the state this year. The forecast is based on projected national GDP, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices. The state added 30,000 jobs in March — less than half the number of gains in February — according to the Texas Workforce Commission.