ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Fall to Central Arkansas in Mid-Week Matchup

gotigersgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – Looking to pick up a win in their mid-week game against Central Arkansas, the Tigers prepped to take down the Bears. But, hot-hitting from UCA would down the Tigers and they faced the 9-0 loss. Following today's games, Memphis moves to 16-29 overall and 2-10...

gotigersgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Top football recruit in Tennessee commits to the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed the top recruit in the state for the class of 2023. Four stars EDGE Caleb Herring announced on his social media on Tuesday that he is going to be a Vol. Herring's brother, Elijah, is a linebacker on the team. Caleb goes...
MURFREESBORO, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium. The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1. The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season. Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer. Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
KBTX.com

A&M baseball prepares to host No. 3 Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M begins the second half of the SEC slate with a three-game series against the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Game time for Friday’s opener on the corner of Bush & Olsen is slated for 7:32 pm. The series continues Saturday at 2:02 pm and wraps up Sunday at 1:02 pm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
Athens Banner-Herald

Dawgs chasing SEC championships

Good morning! Spring football may be over at Georgia but spring sports teams are in the thick of their seasons including this weekend where the Dan Magill Tennis Complex is hosting the SEC men’s championships. Spirited crowds have made UGA a well-known venue for college tennis, hosting the NCAA...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Tigers Fall#Aac#Wichita State#Espn#Memphis Tiger Softball
Austin American-Statesman

Texas QBs, run defense will both be on display during annual Orange-White spring game

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is no different from his brethren. Were it up to him, Saturday’s spring game at Royal-Memorial Stadium would be held in a vacuum. “Unfortunately, I wish nobody would show up with a camera, and (reporters) wouldn’t have your phones and we wouldn’t put it on TV so that we could really show a lot of the things that we’re doing,” he said. ...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky drops third straight in 4-2 loss at Louisville

Kentucky fought until the last pitch in its 4-2 defeat at Louisville on Tuesday night. The loss brings UK to only five games above .500 sitting at a 21-16 (5-10 SEC) record for the year. No. 13 Louisville improved its record to 25-11 (9-6 ACC). Seth Logue started the rivalry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
actionnews5.com

Former Tigers Basketball transfer finds new home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal opens an unexpected door for former Tigers Guard Earl Timberlake. The former 5-Star recruit commits to Bryant University. It’s a Division One school in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Bryant made a splash bringing in five transfers so far, including Doug Edert, who helped lead St. Peters to this year’s ELITE 8.
MEMPHIS, TN
KARK

Even in Death, Brian Wallace Still Giving

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace passed away on Friday at the age of 26 following suffering two heart attacks. Brian Sr. and Leslie are the parents who were supportive of Brian and all his accomplishments in life including being a four-star recruit who chose the Razorbacks on NBC at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas golfer John Daly II signs NIL with Hooters

The Hooters location in Fayetteville, Arkansas, hasn’t been open in almost 10 years. But one Arkansas athlete has a bond with the restaurant now, anyway. John Daly II, son of the famous Arkansas golfer, signed a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, it was announced Monday. Daly, a freshman on the Razorbacks golf team, played one tournament for the Hogs in the fall. Hooters has signed father-son duo John Daly and John Daly II in its first NIL agreement for a college athlete. The Dalys will promote the world-famous @Hooters brand through various marketing activities, including significant roles on social media and other digital channels. pic.twitter.com/gN2SKOP0KX — Kristi Dosh (@SportsBizMiss) April 19, 2022 The father-son duo won the PNC Championship in Orlando in November. They beat, among others, Tiger and Charlie Woods and broke the tournament scoring record in doing so. Arkansas won the SEC Match Play title in the fall is currently ranked No. 11 in the nation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy