ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Prisma Capital, DXT International to merge energy businesses in Brazil

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian asset manager Prisma Capital and DXT International, a Duferco Group's subsidiary, announced on Tuesday they had reached a deal to merge their energy-related assets in Brazil to create a joint venture through the holding company Matrix Energia.

The resulting business will be an integrated platform for renewable generation and digital distribution of energy, the companies said in a statement.

The merger, which is pending regulatory approvals, includes companies such as Matrix Comercializadora de Energia Eletrica, the largest independent energy trader in Brazil, and Proton Energia.

The new company comes to life with a pipeline with 1.5 GW of installed capacity, in "strategically located projects that will give us a prominent position in the renewable generation universe," said Matrix executive for renewable energy Rodrigo Alves de Lima.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Brazil's JBS Says U.S. Domestic and International Businesses to Remain Strong

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA, which operates multiple food processing facilities in the United States, said its North American operations will continue to drive performance. Speaking at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results, management said JBS will benefit from strong U.S. domestic demand for food products...
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

New Report Calls for Rich Countries to Cut Oil and Coal Production First and Fast

All nations have to equally share the pain of getting off fossil fuels if we are going to keep the world from heating less than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), but according to a new report from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research in the U.K., some nations are more equal than others. Kevin Anderson, professor of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester, notes:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Prisma Capital#Dxt International#Brazilian#Duferco Group#Matrix Energia#Proton Energia
pymnts

Russia Turns to BRICS for Sanctions Relief in Payment Systems

As Russia is still under the thumb of Western sanctions, it’s called for the BRICS group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, Reuters writes. The sanctions have cut Russia off from the global system,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Russia must adhere to U.N. Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan seeks Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership with U.S.

TAIPEI, April 19 (Reuters) - A senior Taiwanese minister has pressed U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to include the island in the United States' forthcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, his office said on Tuesday. Tai last month declined to say if Taiwan would be invited to join the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

France urges Russia not to attend G20 meeting

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged his Russian counterpart not to take part in Wednesday's meeting with finance ministers from the Group of 20 economic powers. "We demand that Russia ceases right now its military action and we ask Russia to refrain from attending...
POLITICS
Reuters

China to increase coordination with Russia, says senior Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China told Russia it will continue to increase "strategic coordination" with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng gave this assurance to Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, the statement...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA Seals Campari Distribution Deal in Brazil

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Coca-Cola FEMSA has reached an agreement to distribute Campari Group products in Brazil, the Mexican bottling company said on Tuesday. Italy's Campari, known for its alcoholic drinks such as Aperol, SKYY vodka and Wild Turkey, will be distributed in the South American country through a Coca-Cola FEMSA subsidiary and the Coca-Cola system, of which Coca-Cola FEMSA is a part.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy