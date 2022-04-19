ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prenatal smoking and drinking are associated with altered newborn autonomic functions

Cover picture for the articlePrenatal smoking and drinking are associated with sudden infant death syndrome and neurodevelopmental disorders. Infants with these outcomes also have altered autonomic nervous system (ANS) regulation. We examined the effects of prenatal smoking and drinking on newborn ANS function. Methods. Pregnant women were enrolled in Northern Plains, USA (NP)...

Nature.com

Pandemic beyond the virus: maternal COVID-related postnatal stress is associated with infant temperament

Studies have shown that infant temperament varies with maternal psychosocial factors, in utero illness, and environmental stressors. We predicted that the pandemic would shape infant temperament through maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy and/or maternal postnatal stress. To test this, we examined associations among infant temperament, maternal prenatal SARS-CoV-2 infection, maternal postnatal stress, and postnatal COVID-related life disruptions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify overgrowth of key brain structure in babies who later develop autism

The amygdala is a small structure deep in the brain important for interpreting the social and emotional meaning of sensory input—from recognizing emotion in faces to interpreting fearful images that inform us about potential dangers in our surroundings. Historically the amygdala has been thought to play a prominent role in the difficulties with social behavior that are central to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular and cellular mechanisms for differential effects of chronic social isolation stress in males and females

Chronic social isolation stress during adolescence induces susceptibility for neuropsychiatric disorders. Here we show that 5-week post-weaning isolation stress induces sex-specific behavioral abnormalities and neuronal activity changes in the prefrontal cortex (PFC), basal lateral amygdala (BLA), and ventral tegmental area (VTA). Chemogenetic manipulation, optogenetic recording, and in vivo calcium imaging identify that the PFC to BLA pathway is causally linked to heightened aggression in stressed males, and the PFC to VTA pathway is causally linked to social withdrawal in stressed females. Isolation stress induces genome-wide transcriptional alterations in a region-specific manner. Particularly, the upregulated genes in BLA of stressed males are under the control of activated transcription factor CREB, and CREB inhibition in BLA normalizes gene expression and reverses aggressive behaviors. On the other hand, neuropeptide Hcrt (Hypocretin/Orexin) is among the top-ranking downregulated genes in VTA of stressed females, and Orexin-A treatment rescues social withdrawal. These results have revealed molecular mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets for stress-related mental illness.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel algorithm for cardiovascular screening using conjunctival microcirculatory parameters and blood biomarkers

Microvascular haemodynamic alterations are associated with coronary artery disease (CAD). The conjunctival microcirculation can easily be assessed non-invasively. However, the microcirculation of the conjunctiva has not been previously explored in clinical algorithms aimed at identifying patients with CAD. This case"“control study involved 66 patients with post-myocardial infarction and 66 gender-matched healthy controls. Haemodynamic properties of the conjunctival microcirculation were assessed with a validated iPhone and slit lamp-based imaging tool. Haemodynamic properties were extracted with semi-automated software and compared between groups. Biomarkers implicated in the development of CAD were assessed in combination with conjunctival microcirculatory parameters. The conjunctival blood vessel parameters and biomarkers were used to derive an algorithm to aid in the screening of patients for CAD. Conjunctival blood velocity measured in combination with the blood biomarkers (N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide and adiponectin) had an area under receiver operator characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.967, sensitivity 93.0%, specificity 91.5% for CAD. This study demonstrated that the novel algorithm which included a combination of conjunctival blood vessel haemodynamic properties, and blood-based biomarkers could be used as a potential screening tool for CAD and should be validated for potential utility in asymptomatic individuals.
HEALTH
BBC

Spike in child hepatitis cases linked to common virus

Health officials are now investigating 108 cases of sudden-onset hepatitis - or liver inflammation - in children in the UK since the start of this year. They say it is increasingly likely a virus which causes flu symptoms, known as adenovirus, could be the cause. Officials are examining 79 confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to U.S.

LONDON (AP) — Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections spreading to Europe and the U.S. Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, found in children since...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for alcohol withdrawal symptoms?

Alcohol withdrawal refers to a condition that may occur when an individual with alcohol use disorder suddenly stops or significantly reduces their alcohol consumption. A person may notice initial symptoms after a few hours that could last for up to a week or longer. Individuals with alcohol withdrawal syndrome may...
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Evaluation of maternal-infant dyad inflammatory cytokines in pregnancies affected by maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection in early and late gestation

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces significant inflammatory cytokine production in adults, but infant cytokine signatures in pregnancies affected by maternal SARS-CoV-2 are less well characterized. We aimed to evaluate cytokine profiles of mothers and their infants following COVID-19 in pregnancy. Study design. Serum samples at delivery from 31 mother-infant dyads with maternal...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
People

Children in U.S. and U.K. Contracting Extreme Cases of Hepatitis — and Officials Don't Know the Cause

The World Health Organization is investigating a series of severe hepatitis cases in young children. The United Kingdom has identified 74 cases of severe acute hepatitis since an original 10 were reported in central Scotland earlier this month. The cause of the "unexpected significant increase" of cases is "unknown," the WHO said in a news release Friday. The children affected, described by WHO as previously healthy, are between the ages of 11 months and five years old.
ALABAMA STATE
Nature.com

Lipophagy-ICAM-1 pathway associated with fatty acid and oxygen deficiencies is involved in poor prognoses of ovarian clear cell carcinoma

Serum starvation and hypoxia (SSH) mimics a stress condition in tumours. We have shown that intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1) protein is synergistically expressed in ovarian clear cell carcinoma (CCC) cells under SSH in response to an insufficient supply of fatty acids (FAs). This ICAM-1 expression is responsible for resistance against the lethal condition, thereby promoting tumour growth. However, the underlying mechanisms that link SSH-driven ICAM1 gene expression to impaired FA supply and its clinical relevance are unclear.
CANCER
BBC

Hepatitis cases detected in children in Europe and the US

Health officials say they are now investigating unexplained cases of hepatitis in children in four European countries and the US. Cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, have been reported in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US, health officials say. Last week UK health authorities said they had detected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Cylindromatosis drives synapse pruning and weakening by promoting macroautophagy through Akt-mTOR signaling

The lysine-63 deubiquitinase cylindromatosis (CYLD) is long recognized as a tumor suppressor in immunity and inflammation, and its loss-of-function mutations lead to familial cylindromatosis. However, recent studies reveal that CYLD is enriched in mammalian brain postsynaptic densities, and a gain-of-function mutation causes frontotemporal dementia (FTD), suggesting critical roles at excitatory synapses. Here we report that CYLD drives synapse elimination and weakening by acting on the Akt-mTOR-autophagy axis. Mice lacking CYLD display abnormal sociability, anxiety- and depression-like behaviors, and cognitive inflexibility. These behavioral impairments are accompanied by excessive synapse numbers, increased postsynaptic efficacy, augmented synaptic summation, and impaired NMDA receptor-dependent hippocampal long-term depression (LTD). Exogenous expression of CYLD results in removal of established dendritic spines from mature neurons in a deubiquitinase activity-dependent manner. In search of underlying molecular mechanisms, we find that CYLD knockout mice display marked overactivation of Akt and mTOR and reduced autophagic flux, and conversely, CYLD overexpression potently suppresses Akt and mTOR activity and promotes autophagy. Consequently, abrogating the Akt-mTOR-autophagy signaling pathway abolishes CYLD-induced spine loss, whereas enhancing autophagy in vivo by the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin rescues the synaptic pruning and LTD deficits in mutant mice. Our findings establish CYLD, via Akt-mTOR signaling, as a synaptic autophagy activator that exerts critical modulations on synapse maintenance, function, and plasticity.
SCIENCE

