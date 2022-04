Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector in Texas rescued a small child who they say had been left on a riverbank by human traffickers. "Another 4 y/o girl (same age as the one who recently drowned) was found on the riverbank after a smuggler carried her across & left her there (no parents to be found)," Chief Border Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted Tuesday." The child is now safe thanks to our agents."

