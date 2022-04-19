ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Professor fighting pollution

By Meet the Editors
Quinnipiac Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuinnipiac University professor of biology Courtney McGinnis has been conducting research on the water quality in the Quinnipiac River for almost a decade. With a new $18,418 grant from The Community Foundation for a Greater New Haven’s Quinnipiac River Fund to support her work, she isn’t set to stop anytime...

quchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Environmentalists' goal is climate indoctrination, not education

Shortly after the first Earth Day in 1970, radical environmentalists began making bold and nonsensical predictions about just how long our planet would survive. Harvard biologist George Wald, for example, estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” The New York Times editorial board warned that unless we put an end to pollution and started conserving resources, humanity as we knew it would face “possible extinction.” And Denis Hayes, one of the scientists behind the creation of Earth Day, declared that “it is already too late to avoid [a] mass starvation” that would kill millions of people globally within the next several decades.
ENVIRONMENT
WebMD

Americans Anxious About Climate Change

April 20, 2022 – When Rachel Lendner, a 52-year-old health educator based in Teaneck, NJ, heard that this February was the warmest in history, her heart skipped a beat. "I have a physical reaction of anxiety to hearing about climate change,” she says, in part because she is a parent. “What are we doing to this planet?"
TEANECK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy