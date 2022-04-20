ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Health: If Patients Can’t Advocate for Their Own Well-Being, Appoint Someone Who Will

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0bWB_0fEAft1Q00
Image via the National Cancer Institute at Unsplash.

Doylestown Hospital advises on how to best choose and prepare a patient advocate.

Who is the most important person in a patient’s wellness journey? Who is his or her most devoted advocate? Is it immediate family? The healthcare team? Some other advisor?

It turns out, according to Doylestown Health, it’s the patient him- or herself.

Having an engaged, informed recipient of healthcare services increases outcomes and patient satisfaction. Getting there is a matter of following a few pieces of practical advice:

  • Write out questions before a visit, and ensure the doctor answers them. And don’t hesitate to take notes when answers are given. Some suggested queries include:
  • What is my health issue?
  • What do I need to do?
  • Why do I need to do it?
  • Ask your doctor for printed materials if you would like more information.
  • Research your health conditions. Use credible sources that include:
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • National Institutes of Health
  • Condition-specific groups like the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, and the American Diabetes Association
  • Keep a current health history. Bring it with you to doctor visits or to the hospital.
  • Have an up-to-date list of your medicines on hand to give to your healthcare provider.
  • Understand your legal Patient Rights and Responsibilities before being admitted to a hospital.
  • Prepare an Advance Directive. This legal document states your healthcare treatment and care choices in case there is a time you are not able to make your wishes known. It usually names the people you choose to make healthcare decisions on your behalf if you are unable.
  • Designate a family member or friend as a support person. This person can be your advocate — not just if you are incapacitated, but also to help you absorb information and help you make healthcare decisions. It is a good idea for this person to have access to your Advance Directive, health history, and medicine list.
  • Be aware of your copay and deductible.

How to Advocate for a Loved One

Patient advocates help friends or family members manage their healthcare.

A conversation between advocates and loved ones can establish from the onset the level of involvement. Advocates may be involved in all or just a portion of care and the decisions surrounding it.

They may accompany patients to visits, access medical records as authorized, and be listed as a recognized contact for updates.

Advocates should have access to patients’ Advanced Directives, especially the knowledge of its specific location, should it need to be produced.

Within the download of info from patients to their advocates, a list of current medicines and a full medical history are important details.

Patient advocates can also take on the role of group communicator, providing families as a whole — rather than piecemeal — with status updates.

Communications among patients, health care professionals, and families can further be facilitated if the health care advocate:

  • Lets the care team know that he or she has been asked by the patient to be the support person.
  • Helps the team get to know the patient, alerting staff of issues like:
  • Presence of dementia or other cognitive issues
  • Hearing or vision issues or language barriers
  • Preferred nicknames
  • Makes sure the care team has his or her contact information.
  • Informs the care team about windows of availability for visits. This will be helpful if the healthcare professionals need to teach the advocate any safety or care measures such as wound care, medicine, or physical therapy exercises.
  • Asks for an ideal time and number to phone about a routine status check.
  • Reaches out to the hospital’s advocate for further assistance over and above that being provided hy the care team and case manager.

Advocacy Services at Doylestown Hospital

Doylestown Hospital promotes informed decision-making and education for all patients. Its professionals seek to empower families and to let them know that they have the right to information and a right to be able to speak to the care team.

Doylestown Hospital’s advocacy efforts includes the work of the following professionals:

  • Case Managers. A Case Manager is assigned to every patient. Doylestown Hospital Case Managers coordinate with home care, skilled nursing facilities, and other community resources as needed to ensure that patients have a care plan after discharge.
  • Hospital Patient Advocates. The in-house patient advocates help with immediate problem-solving that exceeds a case manager’s role. They solve communication issues with the care team or if a patient or caregiver feels that he or she is not getting necessary health information. Doylestown Hospital Patient Advocates provide education and resources, empower families to problem-solve for themselves, and will help interpret Patient’s Rights, as needed.
  • Patient and Family Education Coordinators. These coordinators drive the patient experience at the hospital through education. They lead health literacy efforts and ensure that patient education materials are clear and easy to understand. They also educate the staff to promote good patient-provider communication.
  • The Patient Family Advisory Council. This group of community members and hospital staff is launching a new initiative for patient-centered care and advocacy. Its goal is to provide support to those navigating healthcare for themselves or on behalf of another.

More information on how Doylestown Health supports those who advocate for loved ones under care is online.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Doylestown, PA
Health
Daily Fort Worth

Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because they failed to treat him properly as he was diagnosed with migraine and sent home even though it was later discovered he suffered serious stroke.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Literacy#Health Plan#Patient Education#Health Care#Patient Satisfaction#Doylestown Hospital#Doylestown Health#American Lung Association
verywellhealth.com

10 Signs Someone Is Being Controlling

Controlling people want to have control or assert power over another person. They can be intimidating, overbearing, and domineering in their efforts to get their way by manipulating others. Controlling people can include partners, family members, friends, and colleagues. Controlling behavior can and does become abusive, especially when it causes...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Morning Call

Employee at Lehigh Valley Amazon warehouse wanted to make a difference. His vision has spread nationwide

What started as a local drive to recruit blood donors at one of the Amazon fulfillment centers in Upper Macungie Township has turned into a national campaign. On Wednesday, Be The Match was on hand at Amazon’s ABE3 warehouse, and at 250 of the company’s other fulfillment centers across the U.S. and Canada, to collect data from employee volunteers. Be The Match pairs donors with people ...
Benzinga

Codiak BioSciences's Pan Beta-Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Studies

Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK announced new preclinical data from its pan beta-coronavirus vaccine program. The data demonstrate the potential for the vaccine candidate to induce cross-neutralizing antibody protection against multiple strains and an antigen-specific & immune response against structurally conserved regions of various coronavirus variants. Preclinical data showed a durable...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
DELCO.Today

Crozer Health Asks 7 Municipalities to Pay for Paramedic Service or Lose It

Seven Delaware County municipalities have until April 22 to pay for paramedic services provided by Crozer Health. The health system, currently owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, sent letters April 12 to Glenolden, Prospect Park, Norwood, Ridley Park, and Brookhaven Boroughs, and to Tinicum and Aston Townships, asking them to pay for its Advanced Life Support response vehicles, known as chase cars, or be cut off.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy