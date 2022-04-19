SEC softball weekend recap: Sweeps, walk-offs aplenty

It’s difficult to pull off a sweep in an SEC softball series, but four teams accomplished the feat in the conference’s most recent slate of games. Tennessee and Florida were among the week’s winners, with both moving from the middle of the conference standings into the top four.

(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)

No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Kentucky

Arkansas and Kentucky traded games, with the Razorbacks ultimately coming out on top in the series.

Arkansas edged out a 2-1 win in the opener and looked primed to win the series Saturday when it jumped ahead 7-1 after three innings. However, the Wildcats stormed back, tying the game with a six-run fourth inning. Kentucky used two home runs in the top of the seventh to pick up the win.

Arkansas cruised to victory in the finale, capturing an 8-0 run-rule win.

Chenise Delce continued her stellar season with the Razorbacks. She threw two complete games, allowing one run in 13 innings.

Missouri vs. No. 14 Georgia

Missouri hosted Georgia for a three-game series beginning Thursday, and despite dropping the series, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 10-9.

Georgia pitcher Madison Kerpics perplexed Missouri. Kerpics started both games — the opener and the finale — that the Bulldogs won. She allowed one run on two hits in her complete game Saturday.

Home runs were the focal point; every run in the series’ final two games came via the long ball. The teams combined for 11 home runs across Friday and Saturday’s contests.

Even though Missouri lost the series, it performed much better than it had in previous conference matchups. For Georgia, it went on the road and claimed another series victory.

Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Florida

Florida secured its first conference sweep this season, beating Ole Miss on Thursday and in both games of Friday’s doubleheader.

Not one for the long ball, Florida scored 24 runs in the series while only hitting one home run. The Gators instead opted for hits and steals. Florida swiped seven bases over the three-game set, with Skylar Wallace recording a steal in each game.

Ole Miss has lost all four of its conference series aside from its sweep of Missouri.

No. 3 Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts added three more wins to her lengthy resume in the Crimson Tide’s sweep of Mississippi State.

Fouts pitched gems in her starts Thursday and Saturday. She logged almost identical pitching lines, going seven innings and allowing three hits and two walks in each. The lone difference was the one run she allowed Thursday to the zero she surrendered Saturday. She struck out 11 batters in both games.

Fouts came out of the bullpen Friday, pitching just the final out of the top of the seventh as Alabama trailed 6-4. In the bottom half of the inning, the Crimson Tide exploded for three runs to walk the Bulldogs off. Megan Bloodworth was the hero. With Alabama behind by one, Bloodworth delivered a two-run double with one out for the win.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Tennessee rode two walk-off home runs to a sweep over Texas A&M.

With the series opener stuck in at 5-5, Tennessee’s Zaida Puni stepped into the box in the bottom of the seventh and struck a two-run home run to the opposite field.

A day later, with the Volunteers behind 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh, Puni led off Tennessee’s turn at the plate with a double. The next two batters reached on a hit by pitch and a walk, loading the bases for Kelcy Leach, who hit a walk-off grand slam.

While she didn’t deliver a walk-off, Volunteers shortstop Ivy Davis went 3 for 5 with four RBI in the series to help her win SEC Co-Player of the Week with Kentucky’s Erin Coffel.

No. 21 LSU vs. South Carolina

LSU pitching dominated South Carolina, holding the Gamecocks scoreless in all but one inning as the Tigers rolled to a sweep.

Ali Kilponen’s start Thursday set the tone for the rest of the LSU pitching staff. The righty tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while walking none and striking out 10.

South Carolina’s sole moment for celebration came in the third inning of the middle game, when the Gamecocks scored three runs. The Tigers outscored South Carolina 19-3 in the series.