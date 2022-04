ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. (WCCO) — Friday is Earth Day, a time to celebrate and raise awareness on climate change and how to combat it. The world’s freest source of power is the sun and solar power continues to grow in popularity. The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy reports solar jobs have seen a 167% increase in the last decade and 250,000 people now work in solar. But even with how popular it’s becoming, is solar power any more affordable for the average homeowner? In St. Louis Park, more businesses and homes are turning to solar and that’s thanks in part to...

