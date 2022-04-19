ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What’s Going On With Drake and Taylor Swift? Rapper Sparks Collaboration Rumors with Throwback Pic

By Donny Meacham
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake set social media ablaze after sharing a throwback photo of him with pop superstar Taylor Swift. The "God's Plan" rapper sparked rumors of a potential collaboration between the two music heavyweights with an adorable snap of him with his arms wrapped around a smiling Swift. The pic is...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Carolina' Already Faces Controversy Even Before It Drops

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her involvement in the film version of Delia Owens' 2018 blockbuster novel, "Where the Crawdads Sing." Taylor Swift acknowledged to being a big admirer of the novel and wanting to compose music for the future film. A teaser for the film includes a sample of Taylor's new song "Carolina," and fans positively went wild with the knowledge that soon enough, a new Taylor Swift song will drop.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Harry Styles Duet With Shania Twain, Debut New Songs at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles performed two Shania Twain hits with the country legend herself and debuted three new songs live — including his latest single “As It Was” — as part of his Coachella headlining set Friday. The singer first welcomed Twain, who emerged from a platform at the back of the stage, near the end of his set to deliver her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” together. Next, Styles — who previously performed Twain’s “You’re Still the One” alongside Kacey Musgraves in 2018 at a Madison Square Garden gig — and Twain...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Drake
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Collab
Hello Magazine

Inside Taylor Swift's incredible $81m property portfolio: from New York to Nashville

Taylor Swift found fame as a teenager, and now at the age of 32, is worth an estimated $400million, much of which she appears to have invested in property. The Grammy nominee - who is up for Album of The Year at the 2022 awards - is now an accomplished real estate mogul, and according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, owns approximately $81million worth of property from New York to Nashville.
REAL ESTATE
TechRadar

Taylordle is Wordle for Taylor Swift fans - here’s how to play

Two worldwide sensations have come together in a beautiful union. Wordle, the five-letter, six guesses word game, has been combined with the music of Taylor Swift to create: Taylordle. The new Wordle comes from the Holy Swift Podcast, a show that covers Taylor Swift, song by song. Every day Taylordle...
MUSIC
Bradenton Herald

Ever dream about living in Taylor Swift’s childhood home? It’s for sale in Pennsylvania

Swifties — Taylor Swift super fans — know it well. This Colonial Revival-style home with five bedrooms and 3.5-plus bathrooms that was such a huge part of superstar singer Taylor Swift’s life. You know, the childhood house in Reading, Pennsylvania, that was rumored to serve as an inspiration for a lyric in “The Best Day,” House Beautiful reported.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift New Song, Title, Release Date Announced: 'I Wrote It Alone!'

Taylor Swift fans rejoice. The singer just announced that she is releasing a new song. It's called "Carolina" and will be featured in a mystery movie. Exciting!. The singer's writing prowess is already known so what's more intriguing about the new song is that she wrote it "alone." It is then produced with longtime friend and colleague Aaron Dessner.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s 40 Biggest Hot 100 Hits

Few artists have earned the chart hits, fan support and critical acclaim that Taylor Swift enjoys. Emerging as a country singer-songwriter on her 2006 self-titled debut before branching out into the worlds of pop music, indie folk and beyond, Swift has notched eight No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, inspired a dedicated legion of Swifties and won the Grammy for album of the year three times — for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore; She is just the fourth person, and the first woman, to win that prestigious Grammy three times.
CANCER
wonderwall.com

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn makes rare comment on their notoriously private romance, plus more news

Joe Alwyn shares rare comment on Taylor swift romance. After nearly six years together, Taylor Swift's romance with Joe Alwyn is clearly the real deal, even if the notoriously private couple eschews most red-carpet and social media displays of coupledom. For Joe, that privacy choice is about something bigger than the pair's collective celebrity status. "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," the "Conversations With Friends" star recently told Elle UK in a rare comment on their relationship. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken," he said. Taylor, meanwhile, has said she keeps her life Joe on the DL because that keeps it feeling "real" and "normal," to an extent. "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on," the singer told Paul McCartney in a December 2020 Rolling Stone interview. "Whether that's deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture … it's really just trying to find bits of normalcy," she added.
CELEBRITIES
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy