Police look to identify the body of child found in a wooded area in Indiana

By Raja Razek, Amanda Watts
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Indiana officials have asked the public for help identifying a child who was found dead Saturday in a heavily wooded area in southern...

