City Council approves resolution to allow alcohol sales during downtown concert series, purchase of new downtown building

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — In a four to one vote, the Brunswick County Commissioners approved a new pay scale to give employees a raise. A pay study shared at Monday night’s meeting revealed several employees are getting paid below market compared to similar jurisdictions. The approved recommendations from the study will create two pay plans: a general pay plan and a public safety pay plan. Employees will be assigned to their new pay grade and move their salaries to the same percentage above the minimum salary for their pay grade or they will get a 7-percent cost of living adjustment, whichever is greater.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO