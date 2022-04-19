ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

City Council approves resolution to allow alcohol sales during downtown concert series, purchase of new downtown building

foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington City Council has unanimously approved a resolution allowing the sale of alcohol for an upcoming series of downtown concerts. The non-profit Downtown Business Alliance requested authorization allowing the group to use Chestnut Street, between North 3rd and North 2nd Streets to serve alcohol during the upcoming...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 1

Related
Newton Daily News

Food trucks allowed in city parks, downtown area

The discussion surrounding the original food truck ordinance was an exhausting effort, but the slight modification Newton City Council made to the code on March 21 was refreshingly brief, taking no longer than eight minutes. The council then waived the second and third readings, and adopted the changes on the spot.
NEWTON, IA
Herald and News

City council approves new airport contracts

The Klamath Falls City Council has approved two contracts totaling $52,396 annually for landscaping and maintenance services at Crater Lake – Klamath Falls Regional Airport. Both contracts renew airport work for two existing vendors. Those vendors were the only bidders in the procurement process. The city council approved a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
kmvt

New revenue guarantee pending city council approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no question the pilot shortage has had a bad impact on air travel at Magic Valley Regional Airport. Last October, the flight from Twin Falls to Denver, was discontinued, and now the route to Salt Lake is at risk. “With the pilot...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Labor Day Weekend#Resolutions#Wilmington City Council#Dba Board
stpetecatalyst.com

Sales launch for Orange Station project in downtown (new renderings)

The old St. Pete Police Department headquarters is now completely razed to make way for the new Orange Station at the Edge development. The entire mixed-use development entails constructing five buildings that will create 103 residential units including workforce housing units, 50,000 square feet of office space, 21,400 square feet of commercial space and a 600-space parking garage for public and private use.
RETAIL
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County manager resigns at commissioners meeting

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County manager shared his resignation at a commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday night. In an email sent to Pender County Department Heads following the meeting, Chad McEwen says he shared his resignation with the commissioners following the open session portion of the meeting. Additionally, McEwen says the board requested he works a 60-day notice to complete the budget process.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Popular bakery to open new location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County residents are drooling after Burney’s Sweets and More announced it’d be making it’s way over the river and into Leland. The Cape Fear favorite will open in Leland at 503 Old Waterford Way on May 1. The bakery is known...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Holden Beach requests proposals from food truck vendors

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holden Beach is soliciting proposals for food truck vendors to provide services at the Town owned oceanfront pier property located at 441 Ocean Boulevard West for the period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend 2022. To be considered, potential...
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick commissioners approve $9.78M in raises for county employees

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — In a four to one vote, the Brunswick County Commissioners approved a new pay scale to give employees a raise. A pay study shared at Monday night’s meeting revealed several employees are getting paid below market compared to similar jurisdictions. The approved recommendations from the study will create two pay plans: a general pay plan and a public safety pay plan. Employees will be assigned to their new pay grade and move their salaries to the same percentage above the minimum salary for their pay grade or they will get a 7-percent cost of living adjustment, whichever is greater.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy