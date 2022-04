MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first phase of the Aggieville Vision project will start with the closure of North Manhattan Ave. between Fremont and Moro St. on Monday. The City of Manhattan says construction is set to start on Monday, April 25, on N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville. The road will be closed from Fremont to Moro St. through the fall of 2022.

