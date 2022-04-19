ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Francisco Lindor lifts Mets over Giants in 10th

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancisco Lindor's RBI single in the 10th inning capped a comeback by the host New York Mets, who beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mets have won five of six. The Giants had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jeff McNeil...

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
Q 105.7

A Cloud That Hangs Over The New York Mets Clubhouse

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith out of Mets' Wednesday lineup against Giants

New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will take a seat after Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar were announced as New York's starting first baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 12 batted balls this...
FingerLakes1.com

Anthony Rizzo lifts Yankees over Tigers

The New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. Luis Severino got the start and allowed one run on seven hits over five innings while striking out three and walking two. Chad Green was the first one out of the bullpen and struggled as he allowed a game-tying, two-run double in the sixth. Jonathan Loaisiga, Clay Holmes and Aroldis Chapman each fired a scoreless inning. Chapman picked up the save for the second consecutive night.
CBS New York

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK — The way Max Scherzer stalked around the end of the New York Mets' dugout during a no-hit bid Tuesday night struck manager Buck Showalter as practically equine."He's like a colt bouncing around," Showalter said. "Reminds me of, you ever see those wild horses running free? That's him."So far, the Mets have no regrets about betting on this particular pony.Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and New York rode its $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep.Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener,...
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week two minor league review

Minor League Baseball entered a new era this week, with the strict enforcement of a pitch clock. While the pitch clock has existed for several years in the minor leagues, umpires are now regularly calling automatic balls and strikes against offending players, leading to dramatically shorter games across the minors. With that backdrop, the Yankees system had a mixed week, with just Double-A Somerset and Low-A Tampa winning their weekly series.
ClutchPoints

Giants dealt blow as Alex Cobb exits start vs Mets with injury

The San Francisco Giants were dealt a potentially brutal blow during the first game of their doubleheader against the New York Mets on Tuesday. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb was removed from the game after retiring one batter in the fifth inning, escorted to the dugout by Giants’ head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner, per Andrew Baggarly. It’s unclear what the cause of his early removal from the game was, but it’s certainly worrisome for the team.
