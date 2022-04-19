See Wisconsin Home Going Viral for 'Welcome to Poundtown' Sign

You'll feel right at home in this Seabridge ranch-style residence with split bedrooms, updated bathrooms and stainless-steel counters and appliances in the kitchen. To get the full effect of what this home has to offer, take a moment to sit in the relaxing living room, the enclosed rear patio or under the umbrella in the outside area. A circular driveway leads to the property, which sits up high off the street with a large blank canvas of a backyard that can accommodate a pool, more outdoor living space or an extension of the indoor-living area. Or you can leave it as it is and enjoy the open, green and bright yard. For the adventurist ones, this charming home is just down the street from the beach walkover, Seabridge park’s kayak launch and fishing pier, plus Highbridge park’s boat launch and hiking trails.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO