Wisconsin State

See Wisconsin Home Going Viral for 'Welcome to Poundtown' Sign

 1 day ago
A house in Wisconsin is going viral for the frisky sign that hangs above the...

Quick Country 96.5

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Top Baby Names In Minnesota And Wisconsin For 2022

When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

A Four-Bedroom Mini Castle Is For Sale In Hartford, Wisconsin

Picture this: you are driving through an ordinary neighborhood when you spot a castle. Yes, an actual home disguised as a castle. It's not something you see everyday but it exists and in Wisconsin no less! I came across a listing for this home while browsing the web and I was absolutely shocked when I saw the photo of this home. I was even more shocked when I looked at the photos of the inside!
HARTFORD, WI
97ZOK

OMG! ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Was Spotted In Wisconsin Last Week

I used to watch 'That '70s Show' like my life depended on it. One of the stars from the show was in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week and you probably didn't even know!. Normally, I keep up with which celebrities are coming near my hometown. This one was news to me this morning! If you've never watched 'That '70' Show', it's a classic comedy that never failed to make you laugh!
KENOSHA, WI
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Seabridge home has that welcoming feel

You'll feel right at home in this Seabridge ranch-style residence with split bedrooms, updated bathrooms and stainless-steel counters and appliances in the kitchen. To get the full effect of what this home has to offer, take a moment to sit in the relaxing living room, the enclosed rear patio or under the umbrella in the outside area. A circular driveway leads to the property, which sits up high off the street with a large blank canvas of a backyard that can accommodate a pool, more outdoor living space or an extension of the indoor-living area. Or you can leave it as it is and enjoy the open, green and bright yard. For the adventurist ones, this charming home is just down the street from the beach walkover, Seabridge park’s kayak launch and fishing pier, plus Highbridge park’s boat launch and hiking trails.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

New Video Proves How Wild Minnesota Wolves Spend Their Day

A new video offers never-seen-before footage of how a wild wolf in northern Minnesota spends his day. I'm fascinated by wildlife, so I'm an avid follower of the Voyageurs Wolf Project. If you're not familiar, the Voyageurs Wolf Project (VWP) is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address the question of just what Minnesota's wolves do and how they behave in the wild during our summer months here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Urban Milwaukee

How To See The Aurora Borealis From Wisconsin

Back in the late 1980s, David Eicher saw what looked like a Disney light show in the Milwaukee sky. He considers that vivid of an aurora borealis sighting “a very rare one,” but even more standard versions of the stunning aerial display are still awe-inspiring. That’s because most...
ASTRONOMY
Northland FAN 106.5

Hit FOX Drama Makes Fun Of Minnesota For A Full Scene

Here we go again! A hit medical first-responder drama is having a go at Minnesota in a recent episode and it isn't even the first time. If you aren't watching 9-1-1 on FOX, you are missing out! The show is one of my favorites and is currently in its fifth season. One of the show's main characters is from Minnesota - on the show and in real life.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Famous Television Actor Visits Duluth, Posts Photo From Town

Have you seen this famous face around Duluth? Hollywood actor Joel McKinnon Miller has been spending some time in the Northland!. Duluth seems to be a popular place to be these days. Up-and-coming country star Lainey Wilson was in town for a show in early April and she met a big fan that has a tattoo of her face on his arm! She called Duluth "wild" and it is likely she will be back after this fan encounter.
DULUTH, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

