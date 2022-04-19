Fontana resident dies in traffic collision on April 15

SAN MATEO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol said they ticketed 69 drivers on SR-92 Thursday in an effort to combat speeding, drunk driving, and road rage. CHP said of the 69 citations, 29 were for speed, two of which were driving in excess of 100 miles per hour. Two people were arrested for impaired driving, officials said.
32-Year-Old Killed in Suspected DUI Collision near 405 Freeway. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., near the transition to the northbound 405 Freeway. Emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway shortly after. Per reports, Haynes was driving a 2013 Toyota sedan and stopped in the No....
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a spa in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On April 10 at about 2:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Napa Valley for a medical call where a family was having a gathering at a local community pool. The family...
A head-on collision in Barstow led to a fatality (Barstow, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a head-on collision Monday morning in Barstow. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place at 5:53 a.m. on Interstate 15 and Nevada State Line [...]
Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
A California man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a robbery on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. On April 15, 27-year-old Chris Martin was celebrating his birthday when a stranger pulled a gun out on one of his friends as they were leaving a night club around 3 a.m., KTLA and CBS News reported.
A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
A man who walked out of a Chino Hills Costco with speakers valued at over $950 without paying is believed to be responsible for more than 20 retail thefts across Southern California, authorities said Thursday. On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect, 27-year-old Vessi Diaz, allegedly stole two Sonos speakers and drove away from the store in […]
A North Carolina family visited their local sheriff's office hours before deputies believe the father shot and killed his girlfriend and their two kids, and then set the family home on fire before turning the gun on himself. On Monday, the Davie County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire...
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been driving on the I-5 in North County lately, then you’ve noticed the new orange striping that has appeared all over the roadway. It’s had many drivers wondering what they mean. CBS 8 spoke to Caltrans to find out what drivers need to know.
A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
A Santa Ana family is outraged after their 12-year-old son ran into trouble with the neighbor while riding his bike. The woman, identified as Susan Garcia, was caught on camera lashing out at the boy for riding on the sidewalk. Jeffrey Vandervort, 12, was riding his bike in the gated Santa Ana neighborhood Sunday evening […]
