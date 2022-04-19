From Infrared Saunas to Meditation Corners, “Wellness” Is 2022’s Hottest Design Trend
Lo Bosworth, founder of the beauty brand Love Wellness, technically has a home office in her New York City apartment. But, more often than not, she found herself working from her kitchen table, preferring the airier space over the closed-off room whose classification was rooted more in realtor-speak than reality. And...
I’ve long believed that mornings matter, but always struggled to figure out how to wake up on the “right” side of the bed each day. When I discovered mindfulness meditation in 2016, I embarked on a life-altering journey to master it — and in turn transformed my mornings into a part of the day that I welcomed instead of dreaded.
Spring has arrived, and for those who live for the warmer months, what better way to celebrate surviving yet another gloomy winter season than by trying new hair color trends?. Whether you prefer to keep things neutral and low-maintenance, or you’re fully ready to embrace the spring vibes and get a fun pop of color, there’s something for everyone. Read on for five of the hottest spring hair colors for 2022.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Batsheva Hay has been designing her personal furniture for over four years now. Step inside her Upper West Side apartment, and you’ll see a bright orange couch with a floral back cushion and a healthy assortment of leopard pillows, all made from vintage fabrics akin to the old-school prints she uses in her eponymous fashion brand, Batsheva. So perhaps it was a fait accompli that she’d eventually decide to launch her own home collection. “Through the years, I have found so much great vintage fabric that is too heavy for clothing, so I decided to dress furniture in it,” she tells Vogue. “Decorating my home feels like decorating my body, just more permanent. It's like wearing a dress and never taking it off and just hanging out in your living room in it for years.”
In 1999, when Leonard Lauder flew out to Los Angeles to meet with Jeanine Lobell, the 35-year-old makeup artist had no intention of selling Stila. “I didn’t think it was worth enough to sell at that time. So it was just more like, When else am I going to meet Leonard Lauder?” she says. They met at the Bel-Air hotel, and Lauder peppered Lobell with questions about her fledgling business as she chain-smoked cigarettes on the balcony. A week later, the sale was made. “It was a Friday and Leonard said, ‘I don’t care what she wants, give it to her,’ ” according to Lobell.
This video – viewed a whopping 14 million times in five days – shows a shrewd car owner using a handheld massager to whip up piles of hidden dirt in his car carpet. The video was shared on TikTok by netizens ‘Queenfirecrotch’, better known as Lanie Green, 19, from Houston in Texas, where it has been viewed 13.9 million times in less than a week.
A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
To some, love means never having to say you're sorry. To others, it means spending five-plus hours crammed into a commercial airplane seat next to the bathroom so you can be there when your soon-to-be-ex-wife hosts Saturday Night Live. According to Kim Kardashian, that's exactly what Kanye West did last...
Tracee Ellis Ross has a look-alike… or two. On Thursday, the Black-ish actress shared two side-by-side photos of her parents on Instagram and compared her own face to their features. The first snap showed Tracee, 49, beside her mother, Diana Ross, while the second photo provided fans with another...
An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
It's been a minute since we've seen Julia Roberts out and about, which makes her latest sighting all the more noteworthy. Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants.
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On-the-go selfies! Shimmering shadow! Perfect lighting! Heaps of attitude! It must be time for the week’s best beauty Instagrams. Cars served as the ultimate backdrop for self-facing captures: See Bella Hadid’s effulgent golden-hour skin and Priyanka Chopra’s equally flawless and well-lit complexion, each featuring updos and pouts touched in variants of rose—though Padma Lakshmi managed to highlight her popping highlighter sans seat belt.
In recent years, fashion has woken up to its need to reduce its environmental impact, from cutting down greenhouse gas emissions (an urgent task, considering the industry is responsible for between four to 10 percent of all emissions globally) to tackling issues such as deforestation and microplastics pollution. Recently, though,...
The first weekend of Coachella was a star-studded affair, with Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles taking to the various stages (Justin Bieber and Shania Twain even made surprise cameos!). Setlists aside, this also meant there was tons of stage fashion to take in, which is always just as much a highlight and spectacle as the music. One musician whose Coachella style didn’t disappoint? That would be American singer-songwriter Conan Gray, who shut down his time slot while wearing a custom pink Valentino ensemble.
“F ind a partner! We’re doing the mirror exercise. This is your chance to get somebody else to do something weird.” Dressed in a leopard-print crop top and a high-cut-briefs-and-tights combo hijacked from the ’80s, the actor and choreographer Angela Trimbur is guiding us through her sold-out Sunday dance class in midtown Manhattan. As the Crystal Waters track “100% Pure Love” starts up, I’m face-to-face with a pregnant woman named Brooke, cycling through chest thrusts and elastic facial grimaces. She pantomimes picking her nose—appropriately, gleefully weird—and I join her, the two of us swaying in unison like doo-wop stars transplanted to the set of PEN15.
Meghan Markle's chic fashion choices made headlines over the weekend during the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, but there was one wardrobe staple that flew under the radar, yet totally tied one of her signature looks together. On the second day of the games, the Duchess of Sussex chose to...
Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
Ethical fashion has always had an air of moral superiority. I would know—I’ve been an ethical-fashion influencer for half a decade. On the kind end of this spectrum is a close-knit, in-the-know community with shared values and tastes. The same way that fans of Comme des Garçons or Rick Owens can identify which collection a particular garment came from, Ace & Jig customers recognize the brand’s distinct woven pieces and forge friendships on the spot.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s officially sandals season, but there’s another shoe set to compete with your beloved Birkenstocks: the fashion flip-flop. Essentially, it’s an elevated thong-toe sandal that isn’t flimsy or rubbery like your favorite poolside footwear. Rather, it’s sturdy enough for the commute.
