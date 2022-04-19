From Infrared Saunas to Meditation Corners, “Wellness” Is 2022’s Hottest Design Trend

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Batsheva Hay has been designing her personal furniture for over four years now. Step inside her Upper West Side apartment, and you’ll see a bright orange couch with a floral back cushion and a healthy assortment of leopard pillows, all made from vintage fabrics akin to the old-school prints she uses in her eponymous fashion brand, Batsheva. So perhaps it was a fait accompli that she’d eventually decide to launch her own home collection. “Through the years, I have found so much great vintage fabric that is too heavy for clothing, so I decided to dress furniture in it,” she tells Vogue. “Decorating my home feels like decorating my body, just more permanent. It's like wearing a dress and never taking it off and just hanging out in your living room in it for years.”

4 DAYS AGO