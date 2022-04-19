Softball Today vs. Pendleton Postponed

In the end, it wasn’t much of a contest. No matter how they got it done, though, the No. 2 ranked Oregon Ducks women’s golf team walked away from the Eugene Country Club with the first Pac-12 Championship victory in program history. As poor weather rolled through the Willamette Valley throughout the week, the Oregon players stayed their course and battled through the rain and wind, ultimately taking advantage of the “Duck weather” that caused other teams in the pack to fade on the final day of the tournament. On Wednesday, the Ducks turned in a 290 (+2) to end the tournament at...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO