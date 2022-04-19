ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Softball Today vs. Pendleton Postponed

By Admin
riverhawkathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s JV and varsity softball games with Pendleton at...

riverhawkathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Pendleton cruises to victory over The Dalles

PENDLETON — Pendleton took an early lead, and continued to pile on the runs, as the Bucks trounced The Dalles 15-5 in Intermountain Conference play Tuesday, April 19 at Bob White Field. Jace Otteson hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, and Payton Lambert added...
PENDLETON, OR
Oregon City News

Boys Track Slideshow: West Linn 88, Oregon City 57

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the West Linn boys track team's win over Oregon City. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the West Linn boys track team's 88-57 win over Oregon City on Wednesday, April 20. To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Ben Hippauf scores twice to lead North Central boys soccer; Camille Huntley delivers walk-off for West Valley softball

Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. North Central 4, University 1: Ben Hippauf had two goals and an assist and the Wolfpack (9-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Titans (6-5, 2-5) in GSL 4A/3A game. Adrien Ferasse had two assists for NC.
SPOKANE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 2 Oregon Ducks dominate final round, win first Pac-12 Championship in program history

In the end, it wasn’t much of a contest. No matter how they got it done, though, the No. 2 ranked Oregon Ducks women’s golf team walked away from the Eugene Country Club with the first Pac-12 Championship victory in program history. As poor weather rolled through the Willamette Valley throughout the week, the Oregon players stayed their course and battled through the rain and wind, ultimately taking advantage of the “Duck weather” that caused other teams in the pack to fade on the final day of the tournament. On Wednesday, the Ducks turned in a 290 (+2) to end the tournament at...
EUGENE, OR
La Grande Observer

Former Division I player Emmit Taylor III set to join EOU men's basketball team

LA GRANDE — Oftentimes it is said that connections you make in sports can last a lifetime. For Emmit Taylor III, the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball program is providing the opportunity to rekindle past connections and team up with former teammates — the transfer guard previously played with two of Eastern’s top returning players, Phillip Malatare and Ismael Valdez. The accomplished shooting guard is leaving the Division I ranks to bring his perimeter shooting prowess to La Grande next season.
LA GRANDE, OR
The Daily Astorian

On to nationals for Seaside's Marshall

It's on to nationals for Clatsop County's best young free throw shooter and most promising hoops prospect. After winning local and district-level contests, Seaside's Jahzara Marshall won her division in the recent Elks Hoop Shoot regional contest to qualify for nationals of the annual competition, held April 30 in Chicago.
SEASIDE, OR
Softball
KATU.com

Oregon Sports Awards: Ayana Medina - Prep Girls Wrestler of the Year Nominee

The Oregon Sports Awards are this weekend on KATU and Ayana Medina is one of the nominees! We spoke with the Hillsboro High School standout athlete and nominee for Prep Girls Wrestler of the Year. Watch the Oregon Sports Awards, celebrating the rising stars from Winter 2022, Saturday, April 23rd at 7:00 pm right here on KATU! For more information visit KATU.com/OSA.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Longtime Lake Oswego coach Sonny Long left a legacy of being ‘tough, but very fair’

The Lake Oswego community lost a longtime figure head last week. Sonny Long, who was the Lakers’ boys basketball head coach for nearly 30 years, died on April 14. Long coached Lake Oswego from 1966 to 1995, and retired from his post due to a heart condition. During his tenure, the Lakers went 469-268 and played in the state championship game three times (the A-1 title game in 1968, and the AAA title game in 1976 and 1982). He is among Oregon’s winningest basketball coaches.
FOX 28 Spokane

2022 Hoopfest poster features Central Valley standouts Lexie and Lacie Hull

SPOKANE, Wash. – The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is returning to Spokane on June 25-26. This year’s Hoopfest poster features Lexie and Lacie Hull, who both graduated from Central Valley High School and went on to play basketball at Stanford University. The Hull sisters are 5-time Hoopfest champions,...
SPOKANE, WA

